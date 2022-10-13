Just Released: 31st and Final Book in Epic "Journey to the West" Series of Easy-to-Read Chinese Novels

After five years of intensive work, the writing team of Jeff Pepper and Dr. Xiao Hui Wang have finally published their entire 31-volume series of graded readers based on the classic Chinese novel, "Journey to the West." This is the largest and most ambitious project ever undertaken to create a series of graded readers for people learning the Chinese language.