PMG Assists Technology Client Avfoil/Combined Aviation to Seek Investment Funds & Strategic Alliance Partners

In this tough and demanding Market, PMG is assisting Avfoil, a mature and established company, to extend its core business by creating a new business entity – Combined Aviation - that will concentrate on bringing breakthrough capabilities to the Helicopter, fixed-wing target segment. PMG will seek out relationships with serious Investment/Funding sources and to cultivate Strategic Alliance Partnerships.