4th Annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays Event Supporting First Responders in Polk County, FL
The 4th annual Noah Jeffries memorial sporting clays event will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. The primary fundraiser of Noah's Army Foundation, Inc. held annually to help support causes for first responders in Polk County, Florida.
Lakeland, FL, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 4th annual Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays event will take place Saturday, October 15, 2022 at FWC’s Tenoroc Range, 3755 Tenoroc Mine Rd., Lakeland, FL 33805. Pre-registration and check-in will begin at 8:30am. The 50-clay tournament will be followed by lunch catered by Drunkin’ Brothers BBQ. The primary fundraisers of the day are the raffle and auction. The sporting clays event is free to enter, trophies awarded per division, custom cut by Eagle Custom Fabricators, Lakeland, FL.
The Noah Jeffries Memorial Sporting Clays event is hosted by Noah’s Army Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organized following the death of 21-year old, Noah Jeffries on October 4, 2017 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Competitive in sporting clays, trap and skeet from the age of 13, by 17, Noah was the Florida State Men’s Open division champion as well as a 2-time NSCA All-American. He was the sporting clays manager of FWC Tenoroc Range, with his goal set to graduate Polk State College – Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety in 2018 to become a Polk Sheriff’s Deputy.
It was Noah’s prevailing dedication and kindness to others that instituted Noah’s Army Foundation, Inc. It is their goal to continue Noah’s spirit of inspiration and service to others by supporting those who share his same intention. They do this by providing scholarships to cadets of Polk State College – Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety and Ridge Fire Academy at Ridge Technical Institute. They also provide support through donations to established first responder charities.
Since 2018, Noah's Army Foundation has awarded 15 scholarships in Polk County to cadets for law enforcement and firefighting. Donated ten ballistic vests to the Polk County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. Sponsored puppies training with Southeastern Guide Dogs to assist veterans and their families. They have also assisted seniors and children in long term health care. Noah’s Army is proud to continue Noah Jeffries' legacy of doing good and protecting others.
Noah’s Army is deeply grateful for the sponsorship of Georgia Behavioral, Berardinelli Group, Polk State College, FishHawk Sporting Clays, Kathleen Animal Clinic, Berry Patch Animal Clinic and Roman & Roman Law Group. These sponsorships help to cover the costs of the sporting clays tournament, allowing Noah’s Army to make the event free to enter.
Noah’s Army greatly appreciates the generous donations from local area businesses for our raffle and auction. Among them: Tapatio’s, Bartow Ford, Axe Caliber, Harvest Meat Market, Riverside Express, Just Dance, Taco Bus, Frescos Southern Kitchen & Bar, Carlson Gracie BJJ Plant City, Lala Liquor Lounge, Mojo Federal, Vapor Room Smoke Shop, Establish 37 Suites, and Gaslight Tattoo Company.
Further information regarding the event can be found at www.noahsarmyfoundation.org. Noah’s Army Foundation, Inc. is based in Lakeland, FL. Dedicated to supporting those who give of their time, efforts and lives to serve our community for our protection and well-being.
Contact
Noah's Army FoundationContact
Heather Jeffries
863-513-9314
www.noahsarmyfoundation.org
