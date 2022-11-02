Securisyn Medical seeks up to $5 Million Crowd SAFE Raise for Commercialization of its Clinically Differentiated Ventilated Patient Safety Technology Platform
Littleton, CO, November 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical, LLC (“Securisyn Medical” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, announced today the launch of its $5 Million Crowd SAFE Crowdfunding campaign (the “Offering”) with Republic, a leading financial technology firm that allows everyone to invest in private markets.
The minimum aggregate offering amount of $100,000. The minimum investment amount that an investor may invest in the Offering is $100. The Offering ends December 31, 2022.
Securisyn Medical intends to use the proceeds from this Offering is to further the development and commercialization of its products, including SolidAIRity Flex®, which is designed to prevent clinically significant movement of a ventilated patients’ life-sustaining endotracheal (breathing) tube. The root cause of the unintended removal of a patient's breathing tube is inadequate stabilization, and SolidAIRity Flex® averts the unintended removal of a patient's breathing tube by protecting against significantly greater force.
More information about Securisyn Medical, how to invest, and terms of the Offering are available at https://rep.pub/securisyn.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Securisyn
Securisyn Medical (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is a physician-founded, medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement. Securisyn Medical’s goal is to prevent unplanned extubation (“UE”) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners, and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The Company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected the life-threatening conditions of UE as the initial clinical application of its technology for its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices.
About Republic
Republic is a financial technology firm that allows everyone to invest in private markets. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain advisory practice. The Republic ecosystem has deployed over $700 million in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and is comprised of a community of over 1.5M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and its affiliated entities have co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. For additional information, visit republic.com or @joinrepublic on Twitter.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements/Pursuant to the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect our current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, product market trends, variations in the company’s cash flow, market acceptance risks, technical development risks, seasonality, and other risk factors. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Contact
Mark Bruning
(719) 330-1010
securisyn.com
