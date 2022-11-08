The Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of the Kickin’ Cancer! 5K in Brentwood, LA on Nov. 13
Los Angeles-based Foundation for women's breast and ovarian cancer prevention invites participants to walk/run/stroll in support of their cutting-edge preventive care clinic at USC on November 13, 2022.
Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating its 20th year, The Lynne Cohen Foundation’s Annual Kickin’ Cancer!® 5K & Women’s Wellness Expo invites community members to race through Brentwood while raising funds and awareness for those facing ovarian and breast cancers.
The race kicks off at 9 a.m. on November 13, 2022 and runs until 12 p.m. Onsite registration for the event and the Women's Wellness Expo start at 7:30 am at 11620 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049. Individuals and teams who are interested in participating or learning more about the Lynne Cohen Foundation’s Kickin’ Cancer!®, can visit www.kickincancer.com or email info@kickincancer.com.
“By engaging local, national and global communities with our Kickin’ Cancer! athletic events, the Lynne Cohen Foundation can support women and families in need,” says Founder and Executive Director of the Lynne Cohen Foundation, Amy Cohen Epstein. “During the pandemic, many at-risk women put off their regular screenings out of fear or financial hardship. We stand in solidarity with our community — especially those who are vulnerable and underserved. Cancer does not care what your insurance status is. It does not care what color you are. It does not care how much money you have in your checking account. Cancer affects everybody.”
Neighbors, friends, runners and women currently facing cancer in Los Angeles describe Kickin’ Cancer!® as “inspirational and personal.” This blend of intimacy and passion fuels all those who hit the pavement for the cause. Writes Amy Cohen Epstein, “I founded the Lynne Cohen Foundation with my sisters when I was just 21 years old after losing my mom Lynne to ovarian cancer. Prevention is our cure, and Kickin’ Cancer!® helps fund Preventive Care Clinics across the country. The 5K raises the endorphins and healthy living quotient for all participants while offering a high-impact and fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”
Every dollar raised at the Kickin’ Cancer!® funds a national network of Lynne Cohen Preventive Care Clinics. These clinics are highly specialized, innovative women’s care facilities that unite research, screening, and clinical care for women who are at high risk for breast and ovarian cancers. Patients receive comprehensive cross-disciplinary care, and have access to some of the latest clinical trials, genetic testing, and, if needed, psychosocial counseling. The resulting environment is human-centered and intensely collaborative. While the benefits of research might take years to touch the lives of patients, by funding these Preventive Care Clinics for women at risk, Kickin’ Cancer!® participants, donors, and fundraisers impact women’s lives both today and tomorrow.
Two-time Emmy Winner and FOX 11 News Anchor Marla Tellez will co-host this virtual event series and grassroots fundraiser with Amy Cohen Epstein. In addition to being personally connected to the fight against breast cancer, Marla brings her passion for strengthening community, promoting health and empowering women. You might recognize her from the morning news and Good Day LA or from her role in the Season 3 premiere of Breaking Bad. She is an avid runner and a powerful voice for the cause. Marla summed it up when she announced, “I am ‘in the loop’ and serious about Kickin’ Cancer! We must know our bodies, our normal, and our risk!”
Register, Fundraise, or Donate at www.kickincancer.com.
Event Details
Kickin’ Cancer! includes a non-competitive 5K Walk/Run & Women’s Wellness Expo; giveaways, fitness activities and entertainment; and a kids’ corner featuring a bounce house, and prizes. A Kickin’ Cancer! Tribute Wall will honor and remember all those touched by cancer, and individual and team fundraising awards will be given out to the top finishers.
When: November 13, 2022
Where: 11620 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood, West Los Angeles
Expo and Onsite Registration Opens: 7:30 am
5K Start Time: 9 am
About Kickin’ Cancer!®:
The Kickin’ Cancer!® 5K is the Lynne Cohen Foundation's signature fundraising event, a timed Run, Walk, Stroll that fights ovarian and breast cancer through prevention, education, and collaboration. Every step you take helps fund innovative preventive care programs for women and families at increased risk. Visit kickincancer.com for more information.
About Lynne Cohen Foundation:
The Lynne Cohen Foundation focuses on prevention and early detection to combat ovarian and breast cancers. The Foundation was founded in 1998 in memory of Lynne Cohen, a loving wife, ready volunteer, and devoted mother. Her daughter, Amy Cohen Epstein, is the President and Executive Director of the Foundation, and has committed her life to providing at-risk women with the knowledge and clinical support needed to take action proactively, catch cancer early, prevent it altogether, and fight it hard - all with with a unique multidisciplinary team approach. Her efforts have been recognized by the Today Show, People Magazine, and the Reader’s Digest Health Heroes Award. Amy and the Lynne Cohen Foundation continue this work on behalf of all at-risk women, and in memory of those we’ve lost.
www.lynnecohenfoundation.org
Media:
For media related inquiries, please contact: charlotte@lcfocr.org.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact: christina@lcfocr.org.
