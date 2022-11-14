Mental Health at the Core of New Book: "11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition"

Companies and leaders need better ways to achieve organizational health, retain talent, and reduce workplace stress. The book optimizes for companies, teams, and professionals struggling with VUCA – Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity. According to the World Health Organization, 615 million people worldwide are affected by workplace stress, depression, and anxiety. In the US alone, yearly healthcare is $190B, with 120K deaths and 500M workdays lost due to stress. The pain is real.