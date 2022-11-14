Mental Health at the Core of New Book: "11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition"
Companies and leaders need better ways to achieve organizational health, retain talent, and reduce workplace stress. The book optimizes for companies, teams, and professionals struggling with VUCA – Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity. According to the World Health Organization, 615 million people worldwide are affected by workplace stress, depression, and anxiety. In the US alone, yearly healthcare is $190B, with 120K deaths and 500M workdays lost due to stress. The pain is real.
Vancouver, WA, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Adriana Vela, Founder of MarketTecNexus, launches a new book, "11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition – How To Become Empowered and VUCA Proof." Companies and leaders need better ways to achieve organizational health, retain talent, and reduce workplace stress. According to the World Health Organization, 615 million people worldwide are affected by workplace stress, depression and anxiety. Increasing levels of VUCA, the acronym for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity, directly impact people’s health and well-being.
About the book
Available today, the non-fiction "11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition" is not a theoretical or academic resource. Driven by observations and brain science research, it delivers no-nonsense, proven methods and techniques needed to conquer adversities and obstacles in business and life.
The wisdom-filled chapters feature inspiring stories of real people’s struggles, including the author’s personal experience with depression. She demystifies the latest in neuroscience, psychology, and high-performance systems for easier consumption.
Topics covered include why you are better than you think, how intelligent people make dumb decisions, how biases derail you, where your brain intersects with your soul, and much more.
“What makes this book different is the interconnected approach that reacquaints readers with their brains and inspires them to discover whether their brains are working for them or against them and what to do about it,” Vela said. Vela uses a process that combines 100% bias-free, neuroscience-backed tools, techniques, and three decades of research in technology, market, and behavior trends as a basis for her Brain Empowerment Methods and Human-First Performance SystemsTM.
To get your copy, visit https://ImproveYourHumanCondition.com.
About the author
Known as The Brain Science Coach and named one of the “10 Most Empowering Women Leaders of 2021,” Adriana Vela is an award-winning author and multiple award-winning entrepreneur, strategist, and certified business and leadership brain science coach. Over three decades, she has been at the forefront of advanced technologies, scientific breakthroughs, and cognitive behavioral trends. She has launched dozens of products, driven technology industry standards, led million-dollar initiatives, defined new markets, and founded three innovation-driven organizations. Adriana has been quoted and featured in journal publications such as The Milken Institute Report: "Minds-to-Market" and the San Diego Business Journal; and in magazines such as PM Networks, PharmaTech Europe, SmallTimes, Hispanic Business, San Diego Magazine, and Industry Era Magazine.
Speaking Requests
Adriana has delivered over 300 business, technical, and scientific presentations nationally and internationally to audiences of 20 to more than 700. Topics can be customized and formatted for conferences, forums, workshops, or seminars.
To submit a speaking request or to learn about our Brain Empowerment Method, use contact information below.
About MarketTecNexus
MarketTecNexus is the premier provider of business and leadership consulting and coaching services specializing in brain science methods and techniques. Its mission is to improve the human condition and equip companies and leaders with brain empowerment solutions to thrive in an increasingly complex world.
Contact
MarketTecNexusContact
Adriana Vela
858-774-8283
http://ImproveYourHumanCondition.com
Please add "PR Inquiry" in the Subject line.
