Securisyn Medical awarded $249,750 Advanced Industries Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Securisyn Medical, an early commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, announced today the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has awarded the Company a $249,750 Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant to accelerate design freeze, verification and validation testing, and clinical builds for the Company’s patented chest tube tube seal and securement device, SolidAIRity CT™.