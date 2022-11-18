Securisyn Medical awarded $249,750 Advanced Industries Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade
Littleton, CO, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical awarded its second Advanced Industries Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Securisyn Medical, LLC (“Securisyn Medical” or the “Company”), an early commercial-stage medical technology company and the developer of the patented SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, announced today the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) has awarded the Company a $249,750 Advanced Industries Early Stage Capital and Retention Grant to accelerate design freeze, verification and validation testing, and clinical builds for the Company’s patented chest tube seal and securement device, SolidAIRity Sentry CT™.
Securisyn Medical, with funding support and in clinical collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and the Air Force Special Operations Command, has developed a novel chest tube seal and securement prototype device, SolidAIRity Sentry CT™, that holds great promise to improve survivability of injured patients through superior chest tube securement speed, ease of application, and confidence of providers that a chest tube is secure. It includes a rapid, dual-use device that seals the chest incision and provides a vented chest seal that facilitates the transition to chest tube placement, allowing clinicians in the pre-hospital and hospital settings a safe and efficient way to access a vented chest seal and rapidly secure a chest tube.
In a hospital environment, which is much more controlled than a trauma scene or battlefield, a study observed accidental dislodgement of chest tubes in 37 of 71 patients (52%) and 75% of those dislodgements occurred with a dressing only. In 54 cases secured with sutures, the dislodgement rate reduced dramatically to 11% (1). Despite this better outcome with sutures, Dr. Raaj Ruparel of the Mayo Clinic noted that “Quality-improvement efforts at our institution have identified chest tube dislodgement as a preventable complication of tube thoracostomy (chest tube placement). Because proper fixation techniques are not well described in the literature and are seldom formally taught, techniques vary among residents" (2). Cadaveric testing of SolidAIRity Sentry CT™ has shown that our hydrogel and restraint system allows for rapid and consistent application while providing a 2x improvement in force resistance over existing chest tube securement methods (3).
“As a Colorado company, OEDIT's grant will assist Securisyn in serving both civilian and military caregivers and patients, including 87,000 Colorado-based military personnel, by accelerating our go-to-market plans for finalizing design for manufacturing and conducting verification and validation testing of clinical builds for SolidAIRity Sentry CT™, as well as allowing us to collect important clinical data regarding Sentry’s improved safety, efficacy, and usability in patients.” said Mark Bruning, Securisyn Medical’s CEO. Greg Letendre, Securisyn Medical’s VP of Business Development, Public Sector, added,” The Securisyn team is excited to receive this grant and continue our vital work on Sentry CT™. This device has been hailed by military and civilian medical providers in various specialties as a critical tool on and off the battlefield. This grant will assist our team in saving lives and improving patient outcomes for the most critically injured casualties.”
Part of OEDIT’s Advanced Industry Accelerator Programs, Early Stage Capital and Retention Grants fund companies commercializing innovative technologies to create viable products that meet a market need and will be created or manufactured in Colorado and exported globally.
About Securisyn Medical, LLC.
Securisyn Medical (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is a physician-founded, medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement. Securisyn Medical’s goal is to prevent unplanned extubation (“UE”) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners, and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The Company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected the life-threatening conditions of UE as the initial clinical application of its technology for its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices.
About the Colorado Office of Economic Development
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State’s economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; the Minority Business Office; Employee Ownership Office; and Rural Opportunity Office. Learn more at oedit.colorado.gov.
Contacts: Securisyn Medical
Greg Letendre
+1 703.638.8353
Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade
Alissa Johnson, Communications Manager
303-656-5072
References:
1. Chest drain fixation: How can we prevent drains from falling out? Lessons from an audit. (A. Al-Ameri, L. Hicken & S. Thomas. Euro Resp J 2012 40: P3483
2. Securing a Chest Tube Properly: A Simple Framework for Teaching Emergency Medicine Residents and Assessing Their Technical Abilities (Ruperal et al J Emergency Medicine 2017; Jul 53(1):110-115).
3. Data on file with Securisyn Medical, LLC
