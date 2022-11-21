Southwest Tennessee Community College Awards Velvet McCallum Tennessee Board of Regents’ Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans

Southwest Tennessee Community College has awarded the Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans to Velvet McCallum, a former Army Reservist who currently serves as Southwest’s Library Services Security Coordinator. McCallum was honored for her exceptional service to the college and dedication to students during a Veteran’s employee appreciation and recognition event Nov. 8, 2022 at the Macon Cove Campus.