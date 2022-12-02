New Kids Book for the Holidays Celebrates Creativity, Teamwork and Leadership
Denise Turney, author of the Rosetta Blay middle-school kids book series, announces the release of her new book for the holidays, "Rosetta’s New Action Adventure." The new book arrives in time for the holidays, celebrating friendship, teamwork, conflict resolution, creativity and giving back.
Chattanooga, TN, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Denise Turney, author of the Rosetta Blay middle-school kids book series, announces the release of her new book for the holidays, "Rosetta’s New Action Adventure." Ten-year-old Rosetta is at it again. This time the spunky, creative, pig-tailed girl is flying high at the skateboard park. She and her best friend, Paulette, head for the skateboard park early on a Saturday morning. Two huge surprises are waiting for these middle-schoolers. A powerful combination of creativity, friendship, teamwork, and leadership create a fun, vibrant atmosphere that, in the end, find the girls and an entire community helping runaways and animals at the city zoo.
“Middle school is the time when kids either gain enthusiasm for reading books or convince themselves that books are boring,” Denise shares. “If they gain the former perspective, they enter the wonder of lifelong learning. Even more, they improve social skills, build confidence, and sharpen their overall communication abilities. It’s for these reasons that I created the Rosetta Blay book series, stories that celebrate children from different cultural backgrounds.”
The first book in the Rosetta series, Rosetta The Talent Show Queen, spotlights the arts, namely the theater. Dealing with conflict, school issues and older siblings is at the core of the first book, a story that has been picked up by schools and youth organizations. Characters from more than four different cultures as well as a middle-schooler in a wheelchair keep young readers turning the pages.
“Kids deserve to see themselves in the books they read,” Denise shares. “When they do, it makes it easier for them to imagine the amazing possibilities that await them while they read about courageous girls like 10-year-old Rosetta during and after the holidays.”
Excerpts from the middle-school books are available online thru Denise Turney’s publisher at www.chistell.com, a woman owned indie book publisher. An avid book reader and author, Denise Turney has been writing for over 40 years. She possesses the ability to write in different genres and categories, Including kids’ books, mystery, romance and suspense. Some of her famous books include Rosetta’s New Action Adventure, Love Pour Over Me, Portia, Spiral, Escaping Toward Freedom, Long Walk-Up, Rosetta the Talent Show Queen, and Pathways to Tremendous Success.
Due to her profound writing skills, Denise Turney has appeared in several media outlets, including popular magazines, radio stations, local and national newspapers such as Ebony, Parade, WNAP, Obsidian, Bucks County Courier Times, Essence, and Madame Noire. Apart from being an exceptional author, Denise Turney is a founding member of Pennsylvania's first African American owned and managed drug and alcohol prevention program "No Longer Bound.”
For more details about Denise Turney and her books, please visit the website at www.chistell.com.
