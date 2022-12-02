TAAC Produces Its Largest Fashion Show Ever Held In The Villages, FL
Lady Lake, FL, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Each year, The African American Club of The Villages (TAAC), a non-profit organization, raises scholarship funds for students attending Wildwood High School, Leesburg High School, and Lake Wier High School. Along with partner organization, The Sophisticated Gents, TAAC has awarded scholarships exceeding $281,000.
Join them on March 5, 2023 at 5 pm for their first annual fashion show fundraiser to be held at the Savannah Center located at 1545 North Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Attendees will experience trend-setting fashions from boutiques and specialty stores including Chico’s, Tommy Bahama, Soft Surroundings, and other local stores.
Clothing is selected to inspire you to express your personality and individuality with confidence. Show will be filled with artfully stylish pieces focused on the woman who wants quality, comfort, and versatility.
4:30 Doors Open / Cash Bar
5:00 Dinner
6:00 Fashion Show
TAAC started on July 28, 1999, when twenty-three people attended the first meeting and each year the membership has steadily grown to approximately 400 members. Its purpose is to promote goodwill, charitable endeavors, and friendship through planned educational and social activities. We emphasize programs that serve to entertain and educate the club membership.
Contact
For tickets: https://tinyurl.com/vthyuvx2
For more information on modeling, sponsoring, advertising, or donations: TAACFashionshow@gmail.com
Aleta Wilson
703-352-9633
taaclub.org
