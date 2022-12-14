Bet on Gaming Holdings, LLC Launches Brick & Mortar Casino Fund
Las Vegas, NV, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bet on Gaming Holdings, LLC (“BOGH”), a private-owned minority and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified gaming and entertainment company, announced today that it has launched an investment fund to participate in the New York Downstate Casino bid as well as other upcoming brick and mortar casino opportunities.
"With secured capital and over 30 years of expertise in the development and operations of land-based casinos, BOGH is well positioned in the industry to become a valuable equity partner for any potential bidders seeking a more inclusive team," stated Dennis Cotto, Principal of BOGH.
About BOGH
Bet on Gaming Holdings, LLC (www.betongamingholdings.com) is MBE certified and the only minority-owned gaming and entertainment company in the nation with over 30 years of experience in both mobile sports and brick and mortar casino development and operational experience. BOGH owns mobile sports licenses in Virginia and Maryland, and its principals have developed and operated MGM Detroit, MGM National Harbor, New York New York, and the Flamingo of Las Vegas. In addition, through its philanthropic arm, BOGH has donated over $1.5 million dollars to Historical Black Colleges and Universities.
Contact: Dennis Cotto at Dcotto@betongamingholdings.com
