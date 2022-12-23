Fan-Assisted Heat Sinks are Designed for Analog Devices Evaluation Boards
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing fanSINK heat sinks specifically for cooling the processors on Analog Devices (ADI) evaluation boards for AD9166, AD9986/8, AD9081/2, and on the QUAD-MxFE Platform.
Norwood, MA, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing fanSINK heat sinks specifically for cooling the processors on Analog Devices (ADI) evaluation boards for AD9166, AD9986/8, AD9081/2, and on the QUAD-MxFE Platform.
ATS fanSINKs for ADI are designed to provide direct cooling of DSP devices. This fanSINK family was developed to cool the mixed signal, communications, and RF devices on these evaluation boards, enabling them to operate to their designed performance specification.
For the Analog Devices applications, the fanSINKs are provided with 7/8-inch long screws to fit 10mm thick fans.
These fanSINKs heat sinks are provided with ATS’ proven superGRIP(TM) attachment hardware. superGRIP features a component frame and locking metal hook that tightly secure the heat sink. The superGRIP system allows fast heat sink removal, and avoids drilling holes into the ADI Evaluation boards.
All fanSINKs are shipped pre-assembled with a high-performance thermal interface (TIM) pad on their base to optimize heat transfer from the hot ADI components.
For fanSINKs use on other components and boards, different fan choices are available. These can be matched to best fit the specific needs. Fans can be customer-attached or assembled by an ATS distributor, which can reduce delivery time.
ATS’ products are available worldwide through their global distribution network. Find more information about ATS fanSINKs for Analog Devices Evaluation boards and locate a distributor at: ATS fanSINK for Analog Devices.
About Advanced Thermal Solutions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS’ products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions, in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All of ATS’ products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the U.S., strategic partnerships with global manufacturers and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributor. Customer support for ATS’ products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Visit our website at www.qats.com.
ATS fanSINKs for ADI are designed to provide direct cooling of DSP devices. This fanSINK family was developed to cool the mixed signal, communications, and RF devices on these evaluation boards, enabling them to operate to their designed performance specification.
For the Analog Devices applications, the fanSINKs are provided with 7/8-inch long screws to fit 10mm thick fans.
These fanSINKs heat sinks are provided with ATS’ proven superGRIP(TM) attachment hardware. superGRIP features a component frame and locking metal hook that tightly secure the heat sink. The superGRIP system allows fast heat sink removal, and avoids drilling holes into the ADI Evaluation boards.
All fanSINKs are shipped pre-assembled with a high-performance thermal interface (TIM) pad on their base to optimize heat transfer from the hot ADI components.
For fanSINKs use on other components and boards, different fan choices are available. These can be matched to best fit the specific needs. Fans can be customer-attached or assembled by an ATS distributor, which can reduce delivery time.
ATS’ products are available worldwide through their global distribution network. Find more information about ATS fanSINKs for Analog Devices Evaluation boards and locate a distributor at: ATS fanSINK for Analog Devices.
About Advanced Thermal Solutions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS’ products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions, in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All of ATS’ products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the U.S., strategic partnerships with global manufacturers and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributor. Customer support for ATS’ products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Visit our website at www.qats.com.
Contact
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.Contact
Rebecca O'Day
781-949-2521
https://qats.com
Rebecca O'Day
781-949-2521
https://qats.com
Multimedia
Fan-Assisted Heat Sinks are Designed for Analog Devices Evaluation Boards
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing fanSINK heat sinks specifically for cooling the processors on Analog Devices (ADI) evaluation boards for AD9166, AD9986/8, AD9081/2, and on the QUAD-MxFE Platform.
Categories