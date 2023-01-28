The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo Returns in Style with Black Fashion and Beauty Culture
The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is scheduled for February 5, 2023 from 10am-6pm at The Georgia International Convention Center to bring inspiration, excitement and education to black creative entrepreneurs.
Atlanta, GA, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Atlanta Black Beauty Expo will be held 10am-6pm on February 5, 2023 at the Georgia International Convention Center located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA 30337.
The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is the only beauty show dedicated to aspiring and professional Black Creative Entrepreneurs in the Hair, Fashion, Photography, Modeling and Makeup Industries.
The 2023 Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is sponsored by Weldon Bond Studios and Upscale Magazine. This years' winter show will present specialized classes and seminars by top educators. In addition to education, there will be an energetic trade show floor with over 75 vendors featuring the latest fashion and beauty products, unique exhibits, and fashion shows. Also presenting this year will be The Black Beauty Expo Signature; Cut, Create & Shape Barber Competition.
Exhibit space is available for a minimal fee of $500 per 10’ x 10’ booth which includes: 1-table, two chairs and "pipe and drape." Advance VIP tickets are $50, All Access tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $10.
Anyone who loves black beauty and is interested in participating or attending may register by visiting blackbeautyexpo.com.
Contact
Black Beauty ExpoContact
Weldon Bond
804-641-5592
www.blackbeautyexpo.com
www.blackbeautyexpo.com
Multimedia
Makeup Class at the Black Beauty Expo
Attendees enjoying and learning makeup in one of our free makeup classes.
Categories