Coastal Coalition for Children Hosts Taste of the Vine 2023

Coastal Coalition for Children will host its annual signature fundraising event, Taste of the Vine 2023, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the beautiful Frederica Golf Club on Saint Simons Island. Coastal Coalition for Children, a local nonprofit organization serving the community since 2001, promotes child well-being by giving parents and grandparents the tools to provide in-home early learning and to provide safe, stable, and nurturing homes.