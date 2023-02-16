Coastal Coalition for Children Hosts Taste of the Vine 2023
Coastal Coalition for Children will host its annual signature fundraising event, Taste of the Vine 2023, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the beautiful Frederica Golf Club on Saint Simons Island. Coastal Coalition for Children, a local nonprofit organization serving the community since 2001, promotes child well-being by giving parents and grandparents the tools to provide in-home early learning and to provide safe, stable, and nurturing homes.
Saint Simons Island, GA, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Coalition for Children will host its annual signature fundraising event, Taste of the Vine 2023, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the beautiful Frederica Golf Club on Saint Simons Island. Individual tickets are $200 and sponsorships are available.
Guests will enjoy a sampling of high-quality wines with recommendations from local sommeliers, and a buffet of delicious small plates as well as hors d’oeuvres that appeal to everyone’s palate. A silent and live auction will round out the evening and guests will sway to the sounds of the delightful local band, “Squirt Gun.”
Coastal Coalition for Children, a local nonprofit organization serving the community since 2001, promotes child well-being by giving parents and grandparents the tools to provide in-home early learning and to provide safe, stable, and nurturing homes. We are a preventive program that provides a successful and sustainable program for children and families in our community, providing for a more successful community.
Our programs include Healthy Families, a nationally accredited home visiting program. Our services strengthen families with children birth to five years, a time when vital early brain development occurs.
Grandparent Connection supports grandparents, legal guardians or kinship placements so that their homes are stable and nurturing for the children in their care. Family Support Specialists support healthy development and address issues that may arise from past childhood experiences. Support groups, mental health consultations, tutoring for children below grade level, home visitation and much more are offered.
To learn more about how to partner with Coastal Coalition for Children in investing in the children and families of Coastal Georgia visit cc4 children.org. For tickets and sponsorship: https://bit.ly/3XimrC1.
Guests will enjoy a sampling of high-quality wines with recommendations from local sommeliers, and a buffet of delicious small plates as well as hors d’oeuvres that appeal to everyone’s palate. A silent and live auction will round out the evening and guests will sway to the sounds of the delightful local band, “Squirt Gun.”
Coastal Coalition for Children, a local nonprofit organization serving the community since 2001, promotes child well-being by giving parents and grandparents the tools to provide in-home early learning and to provide safe, stable, and nurturing homes. We are a preventive program that provides a successful and sustainable program for children and families in our community, providing for a more successful community.
Our programs include Healthy Families, a nationally accredited home visiting program. Our services strengthen families with children birth to five years, a time when vital early brain development occurs.
Grandparent Connection supports grandparents, legal guardians or kinship placements so that their homes are stable and nurturing for the children in their care. Family Support Specialists support healthy development and address issues that may arise from past childhood experiences. Support groups, mental health consultations, tutoring for children below grade level, home visitation and much more are offered.
To learn more about how to partner with Coastal Coalition for Children in investing in the children and families of Coastal Georgia visit cc4 children.org. For tickets and sponsorship: https://bit.ly/3XimrC1.
Contact
Coastal Coalition for ChildrenContact
Christine Couchman
970-470-0003
cc4children.org
Christine Couchman
970-470-0003
cc4children.org
Categories