Mokena Family Donates Emergency Response Kits to All Lincoln-Way Area Schools
Mokena, IL, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Who: Brandon and Jennifer Wilson, of Mokena, are donating one LiveSafer or LiveSafer XL modular public access first aid cabinet to each school building in the Lincoln-Way High School District and all of its feeder elementary schools in Mokena, New Lenox, Manhattan, Frankfort, and Frankfort Square, as well as private schools such as Providence, St. Mary, Noonan Academy and St. Jude.
What: The LiveSafer Cabinet has become a popular emergency cabinet to hang above existing AED Cabinets. The LiveSafer holds 3 Red Inner Cases of Emergency Supplies. It is commonly used for Naloxone for Opioid Overdoses, EpiPens for Allergic Reactions, and Severe Bleeding Kits for active shooter or accidents where severe bleeding is occurring. Larger versions, such as the LiveSafer XL, offer added capacity, including space for the AED itself and up to 7 to 10 Red Inner Cases, offering tremendous customization and labeling for each location’s needs. LiveSafer cabinets are already in use at many districts across the country as well as in Chicagoland including school districts in West Aurora and Downer’s Grove.
Why: Schools are increasingly realizing that having just an AED “defibrillator” cabinet on the wall is no longer enough based on risks today’s school faces including allergic reactions, choking, asthma attacks, severe bleeding incidents, opioid overdoses and more. School buildings are often open well beyond the hours of a typical school nurse, which can leave good samaritans without the critical supplies for even the most basic first aid.
How: This is an opt-in, voluntary program. Schools that wish to take advantage of the donation can contact Brandon Wilson (brando@distanthorizon.com) or Jennifer Wilson (jennifer@distanthorizon.com) to specify which cabinet is right for their school. Configuration possibilities can be found on IllinoisSupply.com or LiveSaferCabinet.com. All Illinois Supply Cabinets ship with empty cases so school can obtain supplies of their choice. One free LifeVac Choking First Aid Device per building will be available upon request. Narcan medication (for Opioid Overdoses) is also available upon request due to Illinois Supply’s status as a DOPP Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution provider for the State of Illinois. No AEDs, EpiPens, Inhalers or other medication are part of the donation, due to legal requirements regarding doctor’s orders for prescription medication. Schools and School Nurses are familiar with these regulations.
Where: Once a school specifies the configuration of their cabinet, the finished cabinets will be delivered directly to the school building or its district administration office.
For More Information:
Brandon Wilson
773-932-7483
The LiveSafer Cabinet
The LiveSafer Cabinet holds 3 to 4 inner red cases that are customizable to hold emergency supplies for specific risks such as allergic reaction, asthma attack, severe bleeding or opioid overdose.
The LiveSafer XL Cabinet
The LiveSafer XL Cabinet holds an AED as well as up to 7 inner red cases that are customizable to hold emergency supplies for specific risks such as allergic reaction, asthma attack, severe bleeding, choking or opioid overdose.
