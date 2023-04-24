Georgia Coastal Railway to Host Free Theatre Program for Children
A Georgia tourist train station on track to becoming the area's leading attraction for theatre shows now offers a free youth theater program to local children.
Kingsland, GA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kingsland Station, a venue owned by Georgia Coastal Railway, is quickly becoming a venue known for comedy, theatre, and music entertainment in Camden County, GA. The former church, recently converted into what is now known as Kingsland Station, has been the departure point for tourist train rides for the past year. Inside, comedy and music performances fill the great hall.
Kingsland Station owner Brian Young says, “We are quickly becoming a fun destination for people to enjoy themed train rides complete with actors playing characters. Inside the station, we have a stage where comedians and musicians entertain guests before and after the train rides. It’s only natural for us to support theatre education.”
This summer, the Georgia Coastal Railway, in cooperation with the Florida Georgia Railway Heritage Museum, a nonprofit 501(3) c, is offering a free theatre arts program for children titled, The Young People’s Summer Workshop - Camden at Kingsland Station.
The YPSW-Camden is a free theatre program for children ages 8-18 (children must be 8 by the first day of auditions). The program will include auditions in May and performances in July. Every child that auditions will be cast in the show.
Teens 13-yrs.-old and up may apply to intern on the production staff side and work alongside adults to learn the ins and outs of producing a show. Interns and cast may receive volunteer community service hours for school.
Kingsland Station Artistic Director Dara Pickren-Davis says, “The YPSW-Camden is designed to teach children theatre skills through experience. Production staff will include Camden County School teachers as well as people from the professional theatre community. Skills taught will include acting, music, and dance.”
YPSW-Camden is modeled after the Island Players Theatre’s YPSW which was run by Joan Harris for almost 40 years. The program in Glynn County has produced many theatre professionals, from actors to directors to theatre educators working across the country.
“We believe all children should have a chance to participate in theatre programs and experience the joy of creativity, regardless of ability to pay,” says Pickren-Davis.
The YPSW-Camden 2023 show is Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS based on the classic animated Disney film, 101 Dalmatians. The show is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.
This year’s auditions are scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023, 6:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday, May 13, 2023, 9:00am-1:00pm at Kingsland Station 440 S. Lee St. Kingsland, GA.
Rehearsals will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays until the first week of performances. Shows will run Thursday through Sunday for two weeks. This year’s dates are July 13-16 and 20-23.
For more information, go to www.TheGeorgiaTrain.com, call (904)370-3744 or email KS Artistic Director, Dara Pickren-Davis at ddavis@thegeorgiatrain.com.
Kingsland Station owner Brian Young says, “We are quickly becoming a fun destination for people to enjoy themed train rides complete with actors playing characters. Inside the station, we have a stage where comedians and musicians entertain guests before and after the train rides. It’s only natural for us to support theatre education.”
This summer, the Georgia Coastal Railway, in cooperation with the Florida Georgia Railway Heritage Museum, a nonprofit 501(3) c, is offering a free theatre arts program for children titled, The Young People’s Summer Workshop - Camden at Kingsland Station.
The YPSW-Camden is a free theatre program for children ages 8-18 (children must be 8 by the first day of auditions). The program will include auditions in May and performances in July. Every child that auditions will be cast in the show.
Teens 13-yrs.-old and up may apply to intern on the production staff side and work alongside adults to learn the ins and outs of producing a show. Interns and cast may receive volunteer community service hours for school.
Kingsland Station Artistic Director Dara Pickren-Davis says, “The YPSW-Camden is designed to teach children theatre skills through experience. Production staff will include Camden County School teachers as well as people from the professional theatre community. Skills taught will include acting, music, and dance.”
YPSW-Camden is modeled after the Island Players Theatre’s YPSW which was run by Joan Harris for almost 40 years. The program in Glynn County has produced many theatre professionals, from actors to directors to theatre educators working across the country.
“We believe all children should have a chance to participate in theatre programs and experience the joy of creativity, regardless of ability to pay,” says Pickren-Davis.
The YPSW-Camden 2023 show is Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS based on the classic animated Disney film, 101 Dalmatians. The show is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.
This year’s auditions are scheduled for Friday, May 12, 2023, 6:00pm-9:00pm and Saturday, May 13, 2023, 9:00am-1:00pm at Kingsland Station 440 S. Lee St. Kingsland, GA.
Rehearsals will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays until the first week of performances. Shows will run Thursday through Sunday for two weeks. This year’s dates are July 13-16 and 20-23.
For more information, go to www.TheGeorgiaTrain.com, call (904)370-3744 or email KS Artistic Director, Dara Pickren-Davis at ddavis@thegeorgiatrain.com.
Contact
Georgia Coastal RailwayContact
Dara Pickren Davis
907-370-3744
www.TheGeorgiaTrain.com
Dara Pickren Davis
907-370-3744
www.TheGeorgiaTrain.com
Categories