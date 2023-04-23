FASERIP.com Releases "CROM: Rivers of Blood Await You," Takes Gaming in Bold New Direction
CROM, the latest sourcebook from FASERIP.com has just dropped worldwide.
Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback from great bookstores worldwide and digital format exclusively at DriveThruRPG, CROM marks a new approach to table top gaming.
Focusing on professional comic art supporting quick start rules and innovative challenges and monsters. Cooperative or competitive gameplay for children, families or traditional pen and paper gamers are the intended audience for a new rapid and challenging approach to table top roleplaying games.
CROM is based on the Gardner Fox comic book character from the 1940s and the then-current fringe science theories about Earth's distant prehistoric past. It incorporated ideas from Theosophy, Catastrophism, and the then-prevalent theories of ancient mass migrations of different peoples.
CROM incorporates these ideas, stripped of their problematic racism, to provide a world with the 1940s sense of wonder and never-ending challenges suitable for contemporary gamers.
Illustrated by fan favorite artists Jun Primero and Ivan Rehzi, this book also marks the first in a series where today's brightest comicbook artist talents will be providing covers and interior illustrations for gamebooks. This level of quality is unheard of in most roleplaying games.
FASERIPopedia is the premiere superhero roleplaying game offering genuine heroic adventures and "teachable" moments so it is perhaps inevitable that it would take the ultimate step of reintroducing its readers to the bleeding edge of today's western tradition comicbook art.
