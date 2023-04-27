Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County Announces the Launch of Almost Home - a New Pathway to Affordable Homeownership

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) is pleased to announce the launch of Almost Home, a new program to help more low-income individuals become homeowners. The Almost Home Press Conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 11 am on 2226 Lamotte Street in Wilmington.