A Savage Speakeasy for Breast Cancer Patients

An annual fundraiser will occur on May 20 from 6-10 pm at J&J Contractors located at 6600 Schoolway in Greendale. Wine tasting stations, local beer, heavy appetizers and live entertainment in a historic, 1930's refurbished police and fire station setting. Ticket cost directly supports a local person through breast cancer by providing a sustaining, monthly allowance toward a day-to-day need.