A Savage Speakeasy for Breast Cancer Patients
An annual fundraiser will occur on May 20 from 6-10 pm at J&J Contractors located at 6600 Schoolway in Greendale. Wine tasting stations, local beer, heavy appetizers and live entertainment in a historic, 1930's refurbished police and fire station setting. Ticket cost directly supports a local person through breast cancer by providing a sustaining, monthly allowance toward a day-to-day need.
Milwaukee, WI, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Get spiffy and head to the juice joint at the Savage Support Annual Gala on Saturday, May 20th from 6 – 10 p.m.
Savage Support is pulling out all the stops for a Savage Speakeasy-themed event. Sip on twelve different wines from around the world and imbibe locally brewed beer from the 1840 Brewing Company (mocktail and NA selections available, too). There will be culinary delights from Private Chef Damon and a sea of charcuterie by Lemonyay to nibble, ShutterBooth on hand to pose like the cat’s pajamas at, one of a kind auction items to bid on, and even a 1938 Studebaker on display. You can tap your toes to live music by Max Koepke and enjoy additional commemorative perks with your ticket purchase. Space is limited and tickets are $125 per person. The online auction opens at noon CST on Friday, May 19 and closes at 9 pm on Saturday, May 20.
The event will be proudly hosted by J&J Contractors at 6600 Schoolway in Greendale. Most importantly, all proceeds will go to directly to helping someone through the tough times of breast cancer by fulfilling a practical, day-to-day need. See how the 100% volunteer-run nonprofit Savage Support makes a difference in the community.
Your best flapper gear and pinstripe suits are encouraged to help raise funds for the Savage Support beneficiaries. Space is limited to 125 persons.
Deanna Savage
414-220-0007
https://www.savagesupport.org
