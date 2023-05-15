Joe Earley Releases Statement on Expiration of Title 42
Joe Earley stated, “The failures of the Biden Administration to Protect the American People, to Protect American Society, and to Protect our National Sovereignty are on full display with the egregious neglect to secure our southern border, thus permitting a flow of illegal immigration, illegal drugs, and creating a humanitarian crisis.”
Bridgeport, WV, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Republican Candidate for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, Joe Earley has released the following statement on the expiration of Title 42, and the resulting surge of illegal immigration at our Southern Border.
“The Biden Administration’s decision to allow Title 42 to expire without reaching an agreement with Congress, or using executive action to protect American citizens from this unprecedented surge in migrants is reckless and irresponsible,” said Joe Earley. “Our communities have already been hit hard by the open-door policies of the Biden Administration and the ineffectiveness of the Department of Homeland Security. Overdose deaths are at record highs from deadly drugs being smuggled into our country, there has been increased cartel violence, and deaths among the thousands of migrants that have been encouraged by Biden to take the dangerous trip to the United States. If the administration is not willing to protect American citizens, we need to elect leaders who will. When elected to Congress, I will fight for the safety of American citizens by pursuing policies to address the humanitarian crisis at our southern border and strengthen border security.”
Joe Earley is a native West Virginian, 20-year United States Army Veteran, and cybersecurity expert who is a Republican Candidate for West Virginia's Second Congressional District. The district consists of 27 counties in Northern West Virginia and includes the cities of Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg, and Wheeling. The district is currently represented by Congressman Alex Mooney (R) who will not be seeking re-election. You can learn more about Joe Earley’s campaign for US Congress at JoeEarley4WV.com.
