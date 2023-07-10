Press Releases>Retail>Cosmetics>Black Beauty Expo>

The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo Summer Show is on the Way

The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is scheduled for August 6, 2023 from 10am-6pm and will feature various experiences in black fashion and beauty.

Atlanta, GA, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is taking place on August 6, 2023, from 10am to 6pm and is returning to the Georgia International Convention Center at 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA 30337. This event is open to the general public.

The Atlanta Black Beauty Expo is dedicated to empowering aspiring and professional Black Creative Entrepreneurs in the Hair, Fashion, Photography, Modeling, and Makeup Industries.

Sponsored by Weldon Bond Studios, this years' summer show will have a range of specialized classes and seminars led by industry experts. In addition to education, the trade show floor will feature top vendors showcasing the latest fashion and beauty products, along with creative exhibits, industry panel discussions, and fashion shows. A highlight of this years' event will be The Black Beauty Expo Competitions, adding an extra layer of talent to the showcase.

To exhibit at the Atlanta Black Beauty Expo there is a nominal fee of $500 per 10' x 10' booth, which includes one table, two chairs, and "pipe and drape." For attendees, there is a range of ticket options: Advance VIP tickets are priced at $50, providing exclusive benefits; All Access tickets are available for $30, granting full event access; and General Admission tickets are priced at $15, the most affordable option available.

To register for the Atlanta Black Beauty Expo participants may visit blackbeautyexpo.com.
Contact
Black Beauty Expo
Weldon Bond
804-641-5592
www.blackbeautyexpo.com
The Miles Agency PR
ATTN: Coco
470-778-8164
Multimedia
Attendees enjoying the show

Attendees enjoying the show

Fashion show packed with pure excitement.

Classes at the Black Beauty Expo

Classes at the Black Beauty Expo

Attendees enjoying and learning makeup in one of the free classes.

Vendors at the Black Beauty Expo

Vendors at the Black Beauty Expo

Vendors and attendees at the Black Beauty Expo.

