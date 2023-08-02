Lucielle Urgent Care Expands Telemedicine Services to Reach More Patients
Lucielle Urgent Care, a Maryland corporation, has decided to expand telemedicine services in order to reach more patients in Towson, Maryland.
Towson, MD, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- https://lucielleuc.com is pleased to announce its telemedicine, 7-days-a-week healthcare services. The newly launched services include emergency medicine, COVID and Flu testing, gynecology and pain medicine, telemedicine, and other types of emergency care.
With the new development, the clinic’s walk-in gynecology services division has been initiated for the first time in the area. Lucielle Urgent Care, Inc. facilitates clients with a one-stop-shop for any medical emergency, from stitches, antibiotics for an infection, asthma or allergy testing and treatment, gynecology, pain medicine, and other medical emergencies. Additionally, X-rays, IV fluids, blood tests, and EKGs are also available on-site for added convenience.
The company is excited to inform residents in Towson that in addition to providing comprehensive 7-days-a-week emergency care services, the clinic’s telemedicine services have also added a walk-in gynecology services division. Patients can receive a wide breadth of healthcare services, including emergency services, family medicine, COVID and Flu testing, gynecology and women’s health, and pain management. Also, the staff speaks many languages to help even more clients than ever before, such as English, Spanish, Bengali, and Russian.
In conclusion, the clinic prioritizes the well-being of its patients, especially children, and strives to provide the most convenient pediatric care possible. Whether people need a routine check-up or treatment for an acute medical issue, its team is here to provide personalized care to help achieve optimal health.
The clinic plans to establish branches across the Washington, DC, metropolitan area: Silver Spring, Laurel, Bowie, Baltimore, and Glen Burnie. Lucielle Urgent Care, Inc. is a clinic composed of board-certified family and emergency medicine-certified providers. Lucielle Urgent Care, Inc. is founded by Prince Ojong, who works diligently to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized medical care to patients of all ages.
About the Clinic – Lucielle Urgent Care, Inc. has established itself as a significant provider of urgent care services in Towson City and announced the expansion of its telemedicine services to reach more patients. The clinic’s telemedicine services provide patients with access to board-certified healthcare providers from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Furthermore, Lucielle Urgent Care, Inc. clinic provides a wide range of services to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of its patients. The clinic’s skilled healthcare professionals provide urgent medical attention to patients suffering from allergies, abdominal pain, cold and flu, heart disease, coughing and wheezing, and a variety of other medical conditions.
In addition, Patients can schedule an appointment or walk right into Lucielle Urgent Care, Inc. when they have immediate, non-life-threatening medical needs.
For more information, potential clients can visit: https://www.Lucielleuc.com.
Contact
Prince Ojong
