Infamous Whiskey to Launch Kickstarter Campaign
Kickstarter aligns with both the artisan nature of distilling craft spirits and the distinctly creative side of the company’s executive management team.
Greensboro, GA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Georgia-based startup artisan distillery of high-quality whiskey and whiskey cocktails, Infamous Whiskey, is set to launch a Kickstarter campaign on the creative community-focused platform Kickstarter on September 8, 2023. The Kickstarter crowdfunding platform choice aligns with both the artisan nature of distilling craft spirits and the distinctly creative side of the company’s executive management team including musicians, artists, athletes, and actors.
“Because of our own creative and artistic roots and the fact that distilling fine spirits is considered a work of art by professionals and aficionados, we wanted to host our rewards-based crowdfunding campaign on a platform for creative projects - Kickstarter. We believe Kickstarter’s artist community will be excited about our passion for the careful craftsmanship of distilling whiskey and also about our promise to help our charity of choice, The Lovely Project," commented Mark Matuszek, President of Infamous Whiskey and former music producer.
The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a portion of the down payment for property which will serve as the base for distilling operations and headquarters for the company. The team has scouted a location in the heart of Georgia’s beautiful Lake Country, approximately 50 miles east of Atlanta. The remaining payment will be taken care of by the company. The city has already begun the process of creating local ordinances and investigating applicable zoning and state laws. To support the Kickstarter campaign Infamous Whiskey advertising efforts will commence across multiple social media platforms shortly after the launch on September 8.
“Distilling craft fine spirits requires passion,” said founder and CEO Lorenze Tremonti. “In many ways it’s like making music - my former professional career. Instead of finding the perfect inspiration and vibe to bring out the right notes or words, you find the perfect ingredients and techniques to bring out the right flavor profiles. The end result of the distilling process can taste so complex based on the infinite variables involved. It took me years of failing before I created the taste I originally envisioned. When I finally got the flavor profile I hoped for, I thought, ‘Whoa! This is it! This is the one!’ and I wanted everyone I knew to taste it. It felt just like when I used to make music and I would finally write the perfect song and I wanted everyone to hear it. Anyone that creates any kind of art knows that feeling. It’s a euphoric moment.”
Anyone who supports Infamous Whiskey in their debut Kickstarter campaign has the chance to receive some nice rewards in return including Infamous Whiskey branded hats, Glencairn Whiskey Glasses, decanters, and three different limited edition prints of original watercolor paintings of Infamous Whiskey bottles by professional artist Moggie Mackubin of Orlando, FL.
“We were so happy when Moggie agreed to create paintings of our products using her beautiful watercolor talents. She gave each of the three pieces such incredible vibrancy and movement and we’re excited to offer them as top tier rewards of our Kickstarter campaign. Someday soon the originals will be proudly hung side by side in the lobby of our distillery,” said Shaun Roberts, Vice President of Branding and Analytics and former graphic novelist contributor.
The Infamous Whiskey Kickstarter campaign is set to begin on Friday, September 8 and will run for 45 days ending on Monday, October 23. Once it is made active, the direct campaign link will be featured on InfamousWhiskey.com, the official website for Infamous Whiskey.
For more information, please visit infamouswhiskey.com/news.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
About Infamous Whiskey
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously. Learn more: infamouswhiskey.com.
About The Lovely Project
The Lovely Project is a non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, FL that exists to empower girls and women to find their voice, know their value, and unleash their valor. Through interactive events and programs hosted on site and in local schools, girls ages 5-19 are invited to experience a loving and encouraging environment where they can be heard and build lasting relationships. Learn more: TheLovelyProject.org
About Kickstarter
Kickstarter is a rewards based crowdfunding community that exists to help bring creative projects to life. A home for film, music, food, art, theater, games, comics, design, photography, and more. Learn more: kickstarter.com
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
“Because of our own creative and artistic roots and the fact that distilling fine spirits is considered a work of art by professionals and aficionados, we wanted to host our rewards-based crowdfunding campaign on a platform for creative projects - Kickstarter. We believe Kickstarter’s artist community will be excited about our passion for the careful craftsmanship of distilling whiskey and also about our promise to help our charity of choice, The Lovely Project," commented Mark Matuszek, President of Infamous Whiskey and former music producer.
The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a portion of the down payment for property which will serve as the base for distilling operations and headquarters for the company. The team has scouted a location in the heart of Georgia’s beautiful Lake Country, approximately 50 miles east of Atlanta. The remaining payment will be taken care of by the company. The city has already begun the process of creating local ordinances and investigating applicable zoning and state laws. To support the Kickstarter campaign Infamous Whiskey advertising efforts will commence across multiple social media platforms shortly after the launch on September 8.
“Distilling craft fine spirits requires passion,” said founder and CEO Lorenze Tremonti. “In many ways it’s like making music - my former professional career. Instead of finding the perfect inspiration and vibe to bring out the right notes or words, you find the perfect ingredients and techniques to bring out the right flavor profiles. The end result of the distilling process can taste so complex based on the infinite variables involved. It took me years of failing before I created the taste I originally envisioned. When I finally got the flavor profile I hoped for, I thought, ‘Whoa! This is it! This is the one!’ and I wanted everyone I knew to taste it. It felt just like when I used to make music and I would finally write the perfect song and I wanted everyone to hear it. Anyone that creates any kind of art knows that feeling. It’s a euphoric moment.”
Anyone who supports Infamous Whiskey in their debut Kickstarter campaign has the chance to receive some nice rewards in return including Infamous Whiskey branded hats, Glencairn Whiskey Glasses, decanters, and three different limited edition prints of original watercolor paintings of Infamous Whiskey bottles by professional artist Moggie Mackubin of Orlando, FL.
“We were so happy when Moggie agreed to create paintings of our products using her beautiful watercolor talents. She gave each of the three pieces such incredible vibrancy and movement and we’re excited to offer them as top tier rewards of our Kickstarter campaign. Someday soon the originals will be proudly hung side by side in the lobby of our distillery,” said Shaun Roberts, Vice President of Branding and Analytics and former graphic novelist contributor.
The Infamous Whiskey Kickstarter campaign is set to begin on Friday, September 8 and will run for 45 days ending on Monday, October 23. Once it is made active, the direct campaign link will be featured on InfamousWhiskey.com, the official website for Infamous Whiskey.
For more information, please visit infamouswhiskey.com/news.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Chris Roberts, VP of Media & Advertising
Phone: 706-817-5559
Email: marketing@infamouswhiskey.com
About Infamous Whiskey
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously. Learn more: infamouswhiskey.com.
About The Lovely Project
The Lovely Project is a non-profit organization headquartered in Orlando, FL that exists to empower girls and women to find their voice, know their value, and unleash their valor. Through interactive events and programs hosted on site and in local schools, girls ages 5-19 are invited to experience a loving and encouraging environment where they can be heard and build lasting relationships. Learn more: TheLovelyProject.org
About Kickstarter
Kickstarter is a rewards based crowdfunding community that exists to help bring creative projects to life. A home for film, music, food, art, theater, games, comics, design, photography, and more. Learn more: kickstarter.com
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
Contact
Infamous Whiskey Inc.Contact
Chris Roberts
706-817-5559
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/news
Chris Roberts
706-817-5559
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/
https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/news
Multimedia
Infamous Whiskey Logo Blue and Dark Blue
Infamous Whiskey Logo Blue and Dark Blue. www.infamouswhiskey.com/
Categories