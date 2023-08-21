AMCI Now with Safe Torque Off (STO)
Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO)! Our space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality.
Terryville, CT, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO). Their space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality.
Safe Torque Off (STO) is a trusted safety function of most servo manufacturers. Targeting applications where machine safety is a requirement for motion components, STO enables safer motion technology on your production floor.
AMCI’s SMD23E2, SMD24E2, and SMD34E2 now have STO as a specified option. Their drive integrated STO eliminates the need for a separate component and a safety contactor while also taking you to safety level Sil 3, per IEC 61800-5-2.
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
