Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device

The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus.