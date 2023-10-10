Clubhouse International Partners with World Federation for Mental Health in Recognition of World Mental Health Day and the Power of Community
Clubhouse International, a global mental health organization, presents Community WORKS, a World Mental Health Day 2023 campaign that highlights the positive impact of community for people living with mental illness. Community, which is the core of the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation, helps end social isolation and transforms lives.
New York, NY, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International, a global mental health organization, is pleased to present Community WORKS, a World Mental Health Day 2023 campaign that aims to highlight the positive impact of community for people living with mental illness. Community, which is the core of the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation, helps end social isolation and transforms lives.
Clubhouse International is honored to partner with the World Federation for Mental Health and 30 member Clubhouses from 14 countries and nine U.S. states on this campaign. Together, we are working to expand effective global and community solutions for reversing the effects of mental illness through raising awareness, eliminating stigma, empowering communities, encouraging greater investment by key stakeholders, and celebrating accomplishments.
Mental illness is prevalent in all societies and can affect anyone, yet there is a dire shortage of investment in mental health services and lack of access to opportunity for recovery.
According to the US National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), a sense of community is essential to a person’s mental health. Community is all about connection and is critical for us to thrive. This is especially true for someone living with mental illness who may already be experiencing loneliness and isolation. Studies show that feelings of isolation can be linked to suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, more stress…, and greater difficulty paying attention and doing complex tasks.[1]
Campaign Goal: This initiative aims to raise awareness about how Clubhouses offer a solution for people living with mental illness. Clubhouses help members end social isolation by coming together in a supportive, collaborative environment where members and staff work side-by-side, supporting and encouraging recovery.
For example, Clubhouse International Accredited Clubhouse and Training Center, Independence Center, MO, USA: “We have an extraordinary community support program with truly caring staff who work in partnership with our members. We provide holistic, person-centered care that promotes resilience and independence. We help members identify their own barriers and find ways to overcome them. We help our members with life skills, such as self-care, cooking, and money management.”
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating our proven recovery model into community-based systems of care worldwide.
Clubhouse International coordinates and connects a global network of Clubhouses that are based on the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation which is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery. Today, there are nearly 350 Clubhouses operating in 34 countries that work to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming. There is no health without mental health.
[1] Source: WebMD
