Healthcare Workforce Coalition Applauds Reintroduction of Bipartisan Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act
Bill would allow the entry of nurses with approved immigrant visas and allow physicians with approved immigrant petitions to adjust their status to have a durable immigration status
Washington, DC, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Healthcare Workforce Coalition today applauded Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE-2) and Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) for reintroducing the bipartisan Healthcare Workforce Resilience (HWRA) Act. If passed, the legislation would allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to recapture up to 25,000 previously issued but unused immigrant visas for nurses and 15,000 visas for physicians as well as recapture immigrant visas for the families of these medical professionals.
“The AHA thanks Senators Durbin and Cramer, and Representatives Bacon and Schneider, for leading this important bipartisan effort to support hospitals facing workforce pressures and ensure they can continue to provide vital access to care for patients,” said AHA Executive Vice President Stacey Hughes. “By recapturing previously issued but unused immigrant visas and expediting the visa authorization process for highly trained nurses and physicians, this legislation will help advance health in communities across the country.”
Specifically, the bill would allow up to 40,000 nurses and physicians who are currently unable to finalize their green card applications due to green card backlogs to live and work in the United States permanently. If passed, these visas would not be subject to the per-country limitations and would be issued based on how long the person has been on the green card waiting list. The bill would also instruct the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State to expedite the processing of these applications and require employers to provide proof that the hiring of a foreign national has not and will not displace a U.S. worker.
The United States currently faces a critical shortage of both nurses and physicians. Data show that the U.S. could see a shortage of 54,100 to 139,000 primary and specialty care physicians by 2033. This number is concerning as over 97.6 million Americans already live in a designated primary care health professional shortage area. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed by 2030, yet, about 31 percent of registered nurses indicate they may leave their current direct patient care positions in the next year. Many stakeholders believe that creating immigration pathways for foreign healthcare professionals can help address these significant shortages.
“We thank Senators Durbin and Cramer, and Representatives Bacon and Schneider, for reintroducing the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act, which comes at a critical time for nursing homes and other long term care facilities. As we face a growing elderly population yet a shortage of health care workers, creating more opportunities for international nurses to immigrate to the U.S. will help strengthen our long term care workforce and protect access to care. These are dedicated nurses who want to serve America’s seniors, and they and their families should be welcomed with open arms,” said Clif Porter, Senior Vice President of Government Relations, AHCA/NCAL.
The Coalition also thanks Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tom Carper (D-DE), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN) who joined as original cosponsors in the Senate and Reps. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO-8) and Tom Cole (R-OK-4) who joined as original cosponsors in the House.
The Healthcare Workforce Coalition looks forward to working with Congress and healthcare stakeholders to swiftly pass the Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act to ensure the stability of our nation’s healthcare system.
To learn more about the Healthcare Workforce Coalition, visit healthcareworkforce.org.
Rebecca Reid
410-212-3843
https://healthcareworkforce.org/
