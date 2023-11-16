Fuzion Safety, Powered by WBAT, Partners with IMPaCT to Bring Best-In-Class Safety Management System to Healthcare Industry

Fuzion Safety, powered by the WBAT platform, is proud to announce a partnership with IMPaCT to integrate IMPaCT’s game-changing web-based incident-reporting and AI-powered collaboration tools with the WBAT safety management system (SMS) to support and enhance safety in healthcare.