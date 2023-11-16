Fuzion Safety, Powered by WBAT, Partners with IMPaCT to Bring Best-In-Class Safety Management System to Healthcare Industry
Fuzion Safety, powered by the WBAT platform, is proud to announce a partnership with IMPaCT to integrate IMPaCT’s game-changing web-based incident-reporting and AI-powered collaboration tools with the WBAT safety management system (SMS) to support and enhance safety in healthcare.
Cherry Hill, NJ, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fuzion Safety, powered by the WBAT platform, is proud to announce a partnership with IMPaCT to integrate IMPaCT’s game-changing web-based incident-reporting and AI-powered collaboration tools with the WBAT safety management system (SMS) to support and enhance safety in healthcare.
Hospitals and clinics are among the most dangerous workplaces in America. About 3 in 4 of all workplace violence injuries, fatal and nonfatal, involve workers in healthcare. Healthcare workers are 5 times more likely to be involved in a workplace violence incident than other industries. Fuzion Safety has been developing the tools needed to build a strong safety system for the aviation industry for over 20 years and sees healthcare as an important vertical to advance its proven solutions. IMPaCT has developed QR-code web-based incident reporting tools along with a highly secure AI-powered collaboration and chat platform to manage safety issues in real time. Fuzion Safety saw the value to partner with IMPaCT not only due to our software synergies, but also because of IMPaCT’s additional offerings of helping hospitals bring in a new way of reporting that seamlessly fits into the workflows and lives of healthcare staff. This partnership brings a holistic solution to the marketplace to make safety reporting and management more accessible and robust.
James Corbett, CEO of IMPaCT, said, “This partnership takes our vision to another level. The healthcare industry has talked about mimicking what the airline industry did with safety reporting but didn’t know how to make that happen. With this partnership, we can help tremendously. We want to make reporting easier, and building out this relationship provides an end-to-end solution for healthcare to increase reporting of incidents and manage those safety reports. Fuzion helps us on the back end while we build out the front-end data points and sharing capabilities for a safer healthcare future.”
“Fuzion Safety is thrilled to partner with IMPaCT and bring our best-in-class SMS platform to the healthcare industry,” said Kamron Githens, Fuzion Safety’s Program Manager. “Safety is our utmost priority, and this collaboration allows us to provide the healthcare industry with an innovative solution that enhances safety initiatives and minimizes risk.”
Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, which is the sole Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-supported SMS program available on the market. Fuzion Safety gives organizations access to top-level systems, support, training, and customizations, along with the four pillars of SMS: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, and safety promotion. These pillars of safety have proven to make aviation the safest mode of transportation and will translate well into healthcare and other verticals.
To learn more about Fuzion Safety, visit www.fuzionsafety.com. To learn more about IMPaCT, visit www.impactintell.org. Email info@fuzionsafety.com to learn how you can improve your organization’s safety culture or to schedule a free demonstration.
Hospitals and clinics are among the most dangerous workplaces in America. About 3 in 4 of all workplace violence injuries, fatal and nonfatal, involve workers in healthcare. Healthcare workers are 5 times more likely to be involved in a workplace violence incident than other industries. Fuzion Safety has been developing the tools needed to build a strong safety system for the aviation industry for over 20 years and sees healthcare as an important vertical to advance its proven solutions. IMPaCT has developed QR-code web-based incident reporting tools along with a highly secure AI-powered collaboration and chat platform to manage safety issues in real time. Fuzion Safety saw the value to partner with IMPaCT not only due to our software synergies, but also because of IMPaCT’s additional offerings of helping hospitals bring in a new way of reporting that seamlessly fits into the workflows and lives of healthcare staff. This partnership brings a holistic solution to the marketplace to make safety reporting and management more accessible and robust.
James Corbett, CEO of IMPaCT, said, “This partnership takes our vision to another level. The healthcare industry has talked about mimicking what the airline industry did with safety reporting but didn’t know how to make that happen. With this partnership, we can help tremendously. We want to make reporting easier, and building out this relationship provides an end-to-end solution for healthcare to increase reporting of incidents and manage those safety reports. Fuzion helps us on the back end while we build out the front-end data points and sharing capabilities for a safer healthcare future.”
“Fuzion Safety is thrilled to partner with IMPaCT and bring our best-in-class SMS platform to the healthcare industry,” said Kamron Githens, Fuzion Safety’s Program Manager. “Safety is our utmost priority, and this collaboration allows us to provide the healthcare industry with an innovative solution that enhances safety initiatives and minimizes risk.”
Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, which is the sole Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-supported SMS program available on the market. Fuzion Safety gives organizations access to top-level systems, support, training, and customizations, along with the four pillars of SMS: safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, and safety promotion. These pillars of safety have proven to make aviation the safest mode of transportation and will translate well into healthcare and other verticals.
To learn more about Fuzion Safety, visit www.fuzionsafety.com. To learn more about IMPaCT, visit www.impactintell.org. Email info@fuzionsafety.com to learn how you can improve your organization’s safety culture or to schedule a free demonstration.
Contact
Fuzion SafetyContact
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669
https://www.fuzionsafety.com
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669
https://www.fuzionsafety.com
Categories