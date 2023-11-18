Havana Boys Club "Mighty Marlin Shoot Out" 2023
Havana Boys Club release details on 2023 event that benefits special needs kid in Cabo San Lucas.
Dallas, TX, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Havana Boys Club "Mighty Marlin Shoot Out" Raises $25,000 for Hope For Los Cabos Foundation
In its fourth triumphant year, the Havana Boys Club proudly announced the overwhelming success of the Mighty Marlin Shoot Out at it's monthly dinner, raising an impressive $25,000 in support of the Hope For Los Cabos foundation. The foundation was organize and is administered by founders Dave and Jen Limpert. The annual event, a labor of love organized by founder Clay Thompson and charter member Jim Merritt, who hosts the annual event at his residence Casa Verde in Pedregal, continues to make a profound impact on the lives of special needs children in the Barrios of Los Cabos.
The primary focus of the Hope For Los Cabos foundation is to champion education, providing a pathway for these deserving children from school to university. The funds generated by the Havana Boys Club members during the marlin shoot out play a pivotal role in advancing this noble cause.
Esteemed chef Richard Chamberlain, Chamberlains Steak and Fish Addison, TX, now in his third year of dedicated involvement, not only tantalizes the taste buds of their members but also prepares the freshly caught fish for the Saturday night presentation dinner during the 3 day event in Cabo San Lucas.
The Havana Boys Club Mighty Marlin Shoot Out is more than a fishing expedition; it is a three-tiered endeavor that significantly impacts the community. Beyond the substantial financial contribution, the event donates the fish to the orphanage and provides an unforgettable adventure for their members. "This creates a perfect synergy of brotherhood and philanthropy." said Clay Thompson.
"They are thrilled by the success of this year's Mighty Marlin Shoot Out and grateful for the unwavering support of their members," said Clay Thompson, founder of the Havana Boys Club. "The funds raised will empower the Hope For Los Cabos foundation to continue its vital work, ensuring a brighter future for special needs children in the local community."
The annual tradition not only showcases the camaraderie of the Havana Boys Club but also exemplifies the power of collective giving, where a weekend of fishing transforms into a year of educational opportunities for those who need it the most.
photo: from left to right, charter members Ron Hinds, Jim Merritt, Drew Dimatos, Clay Thompson, Tim McNamara, Matt Salustti, Richard Chamberlain and John Zander.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Clay Thompson
Havana Boys Club
214-679-8471
