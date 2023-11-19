Elevate Jacksonville Launches "Thousand Lights Club" to Illuminate the Futures of Duval County's Youth
Jacksonville, FL, November 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elevate Jacksonville, a prominent non-profit dedicated to enriching the lives of urban youth in Duval County, is excited to announce the launch of its "Thousand Lights Club." This campaign offers a remarkable opportunity for individuals and organizations to make a profound impact on the lives of young minds in the area.
Elevate Jacksonville firmly believes that education and mentorship are the keys to unlocking the untapped potential of the youth in their city. With this vision in mind, they have embarked on a mission to address the deep need within Duval County, where a large majority of urban youth lack character education and even one caring adult in their life, resulting in increased dropout rates, unemployment, and various challenges that hinder their success.
To combat these issues and make a lasting difference, Elevate Jacksonville employs a model that has been successful across the U.S., providing character development, life skills courses, and 24/7 mentoring and support to students. Elevate Teacher/Mentors are independently employed inside the school systems, teaching accredited courses. This year, Elevate Jacksonville proudly celebrates its five-year anniversary in Jacksonville, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower youth.
“In our five years of service to Jacksonville, we have witnessed the transformative impact of education and mentorship. Now, with the 'Thousand Lights Club,' we invite individuals and organizations to join us in making a profound difference in the lives of young minds. The unique thing about this year is that we have already received donations that cover our administrative costs. Therefore 100% of new donations will go directly to student programming and paying teachers.” - Skip Allcorn, Chairman of the Board, Elevate Jacksonville
Executive Director George E. Maxey explains that “The Thousand Lights Club" represents a new and impactful initiative from Elevate Jacksonville. This is an affordable campaign for those looking to make a difference and looking to get involved.” Just in time for Giving Tuesday, the organization's goal is to recruit 1,000 donors who will each contribute $1,000 annually through a recurring pledge of $85 a month.” These donations will be dedicated to hiring teacher-mentor staff to continue their transformative work in inner-city schools within Jacksonville. Maxey continues, By joining the "Thousand Lights Club," donors become part of a movement that aims to leave a lasting impact on the community. Elevate Jacksonville seeks to illuminate the paths of young minds, paving the way for a brighter and more promising future for the youth of Duval County.
For more information about Elevate Jacksonville's programs and to learn how you can support the "Thousand Lights Club," please visit their website at elevatejacksonville.org.
About Elevate Jacksonville:
Elevate Jacksonville is a dedicated educational and mentoring program that empowers urban youth to reach their full potential. With a focus on character development, life skills, and continuous support, Elevate Jacksonville is committed to creating a brighter future for the youth in Duval County.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kelli Matonak
Development Coordinator
kmatonak@elevatejacksonville.org
904-683-7075
Categories