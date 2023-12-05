QuBind.com Makes Major Strides in T-Cell Immunotherapy with Revolutionary AI Innovation

In just 18 months, the young startup QuBind.com has achieved a remarkable breakthrough in T-cell immunotherapy, developing an advanced AI stack that is set to revolutionize personalized medicine. This significant milestone, reached with predominantly bootstrap funding, support from friends, family, and a strategic investment from a handful general partners in the PE sector, underscores the company's innovative spirit and scientific prowess.