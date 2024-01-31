Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials Report
New Market Research Shows Different Patient Preferences for Electronic Diaries
Menlo Park, CA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Life Science Strategy Group (LSSG), the leading strategic consulting firm to the CRO, CDMO and biopharmaceutical services industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its new syndicated report, Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials. The research report includes insights from 300 patients involved in clinical trials within the last two years from the United States and Europe.
This landmark study explores patient experience with clinical trial consent, onboarding and diaries, improvements to trial onboarding and randomization, positive and negative aspects of electronic diaries, elements to include in future electronic diaries including preferences on consent and diary format.
“As clinical trials transition from paper-based to electronic formats for patient activities, including consent, onboarding, randomization, and diaries, some pains are to be expected. However, our research shows that while some patient groups perceive these activities as easy to perform, resulting in high overall satisfaction, other groups indicate that there is room to make the activities better, eliminating common frustration and inconvenience,” said Jon Meyer, Managing Member, Life Science Strategy Group. “In the future, there is an opportunity for clinical CROs and clinical trial technology and solution providers such as IQVIA, ICON, Parexel, Fortrea, PPD, Syneos Health, Clario, Medidata, Medable, Y-Prime and others to tailor the electronic consent, onboarding, and diary experience to patient audiences individually. This will allow companies to reconcile the needs of each patient demographic without inadvertently compromising the satisfaction of the other.”
To learn more or to download report sample pages, visit www.lifesciencestrategy.com/publications.
About Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Life Science Strategy Group, LLC is a consultancy specializing in strategic consulting, market research engagements and syndicated publications across a variety of therapeutic, technology and service industries including contract research services, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and drug discovery.
