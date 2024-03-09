Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama Announces Expansion of Services to Meet Growing Demand for Home Care Solutions

Since 1984, Preferred Care at Home founders have had the privilege of assisting clients in improving their quality of life while recognizing and maintaining their dignity and independence. Preferred Care at Home has continued this tradition by only referring the most reliable, compassionate, experienced, and affordable caregivers to client’s homes or care facilities. Celebrating life, dignity and independence.®