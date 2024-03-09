Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama Announces Expansion of Services to Meet Growing Demand for Home Care Solutions
Since 1984, Preferred Care at Home founders have had the privilege of assisting clients in improving their quality of life while recognizing and maintaining their dignity and independence. Preferred Care at Home has continued this tradition by only referring the most reliable, compassionate, experienced, and affordable caregivers to client’s homes or care facilities. Celebrating life, dignity and independence.®
Mobile, AL, March 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama, a leading provider of personalized home care services, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to meet the growing demand for high-quality home care solutions in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
As the population of seniors continues to rise and the preference for aging in place grows stronger, Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama recognizes the need to expand its services to better serve the community. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and compassion, the expansion will allow the company to reach more individuals and families in need of reliable home care support.
"Our decision to expand our services reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care to seniors and individuals with disabilities in the Mobile and Baldwin Counties," said MarQuietta Lawson, administrator at Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama. "We understand the importance of aging with dignity and independence, and we are committed to empowering our clients to live life to the fullest in the comfort of their own homes."
The expansion will enable Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama to offer a wider range of personalized home care services, including:
Comprehensive Companion Care: Providing companionship, emotional support, and assistance with daily activities to promote social engagement and well-being.
Personal Care Services: Assisting with personal hygiene, grooming, mobility, and medication reminders to ensure client's comfort and safety.
Specialized Care Programs: Offering specialized care programs tailored to the unique needs of clients with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions.
Respite Care: Providing temporary relief and support for family caregivers, allowing them to take much-needed breaks while ensuring their loved ones receive quality care.
Transition Care: Assisting clients during transitions between hospital stays, rehabilitation, or other care settings to promote a smooth and successful recovery at home.
"We are excited to expand our services and continue our mission of enhancing the quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities in our community," added MarQuietta Lawson. "Our team remains dedicated to providing compassionate, reliable, and personalized care that empowers our clients to live independently and comfortably in their own homes."
For more information about Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama and its comprehensive home care services, please visit https://preferhome.com/locations/south-alabama/ or contact 251-930-4337.
About Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama:
Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama is a leading provider of personalized home care services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for clients and their families. With a team of compassionate caregivers and a commitment to excellence, Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama offers a wide range of customizable care solutions tailored to meet individual needs and preferences. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama service Mobile, Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Saraland, Semmes, Bay Minette, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Irvington, Theodore, Tillmans Corner, Satsuma, Eight Mile, Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Wilmer, Coden, Monroeville, Frisco City, Uriah, and more.
As the population of seniors continues to rise and the preference for aging in place grows stronger, Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama recognizes the need to expand its services to better serve the community. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and compassion, the expansion will allow the company to reach more individuals and families in need of reliable home care support.
"Our decision to expand our services reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care to seniors and individuals with disabilities in the Mobile and Baldwin Counties," said MarQuietta Lawson, administrator at Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama. "We understand the importance of aging with dignity and independence, and we are committed to empowering our clients to live life to the fullest in the comfort of their own homes."
The expansion will enable Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama to offer a wider range of personalized home care services, including:
Comprehensive Companion Care: Providing companionship, emotional support, and assistance with daily activities to promote social engagement and well-being.
Personal Care Services: Assisting with personal hygiene, grooming, mobility, and medication reminders to ensure client's comfort and safety.
Specialized Care Programs: Offering specialized care programs tailored to the unique needs of clients with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions.
Respite Care: Providing temporary relief and support for family caregivers, allowing them to take much-needed breaks while ensuring their loved ones receive quality care.
Transition Care: Assisting clients during transitions between hospital stays, rehabilitation, or other care settings to promote a smooth and successful recovery at home.
"We are excited to expand our services and continue our mission of enhancing the quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities in our community," added MarQuietta Lawson. "Our team remains dedicated to providing compassionate, reliable, and personalized care that empowers our clients to live independently and comfortably in their own homes."
For more information about Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama and its comprehensive home care services, please visit https://preferhome.com/locations/south-alabama/ or contact 251-930-4337.
About Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama:
Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama is a leading provider of personalized home care services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for clients and their families. With a team of compassionate caregivers and a commitment to excellence, Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama offers a wide range of customizable care solutions tailored to meet individual needs and preferences. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Preferred Care at Home of South Alabama service Mobile, Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Saraland, Semmes, Bay Minette, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Irvington, Theodore, Tillmans Corner, Satsuma, Eight Mile, Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Wilmer, Coden, Monroeville, Frisco City, Uriah, and more.
Contact
Preferred Care at Home of South AlabamaContact
MarQuietta Lawson
251-930-4337
https://preferhome.com/locations/south-alabama/
MarQuietta Lawson
251-930-4337
https://preferhome.com/locations/south-alabama/
Categories