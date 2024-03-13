Odyne and FCCC Announce Agreement March 2024
Milwaukee, WI, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Odyne Systems, LLC and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. Announce Agreement
Odyne Systems, LLC, a provider of electrification technologies for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) are pleased to announce that Odyne is now able to offer their zero-emissions export power systems directly through FCCC dealers for use on the FCCC MT50e all-electric commercial chassis. The export power system will be installed by Odyne or a Freightliner Dealer before the final body installation to minimize end-customer delivery time.
The Odyne export power system, referred to as Odyne evAPU (electric vehicle Auxiliary Power Unit), will eliminate the need for fossil fuel powered generators on the MT50e chassis used in work truck applications. Thousands of work vehicles use generators to provide electrical power for tools and equipment at job sites, creating unnecessary harmful emissions and noise pollution. The Odyne evAPU system has a large 35 kWh grid-recharged battery system and export power inverters that provide 6 to 12 kW of AC 120V or 240V electrical power.
Designed for the rugged environment encountered by work trucks, the Odyne evAPU is mounted within the FCCC frame, freeing up space in the truck body that would typically be required for a diesel or gasoline generator. The evAPU utilizes IP67 components and is thermally managed to provide for operations in harsh conditions over a broad temperature range.
Joe Dalum, CEO of Odyne Systems, LLC, commented, “Odyne is excited to partner with Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp (FCCC) to deliver innovative zero-emissions export power systems. Thousands of work vehicles contribute to unnecessary emissions and noise pollution through generators. Odyne looks forward to providing the all-electric Odyne evAPU, which replaces traditional generators on work trucks, through FCCC dealers nationwide.”
Odyne will be displaying the new evAPU system at the NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis from March 5-8.
About Odyne Systems, LLC
Odyne is a leader in the electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Odyne’s advanced plug-in technology enables trucks over 14,000 pounds to have substantially lower fuel consumption, lower emissions, improved performance, quieter job site operation, and reduced operating and maintenance costs. Odyne’s zero-emissions evAPU systems eliminate the need for generators, and its ePTO and hybrid systems are approved to operate with transmissions from Allison Transmission and are sold directly to vehicle manufacturers or to fleets. Odyne has authorized selected Allison Transmission distributors to service Odyne systems across North America. For further information, visit www.odyne.com.
About Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC)
Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the medium-duty pick-up and delivery markets. FCCC supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. FCCC also manufactures chassis for the motor home, school bus and shuttle bus markets. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, a Daimler company. For more information, visit fccccommercial.com or call 1-800-FTL-HELP.
