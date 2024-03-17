Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley
Statesville, NC, March 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thorlo, a leading engineer in cushioned socks, proudly announces its partnership with Jonathan Kelley, a rising star in professional Bass Fishing. The collaboration marks a significant step forward for both parties as they unite to emphasize the importance of proper foot protection on the water.
Jonathan Kelley, a full-time professional angler, has ascended through the ranks, solidifying his presence in the competitive world of Bass Fishing. His remarkable achievements include qualifying for the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2022 and earning the Bassmaster Open AOY Northern Division title in 2021.
In addition to his inspiring tournament qualifications, Jonathan has demonstrated exceptional leadership by expanding the Coastal Carolina University fishing team. Given the demanding nature of Bass Fishing, quality footwear is crucial to withstanding the elements. Thorlo's high-performance socks, engineered to reduce pain, blisters, and moisture, perfectly complement Jonathan's need for comfort, warmth and durability during long hours on the water.
Thorlo's partnership with Jonathan aims to highlight the importance of wearing the right socks in all daily activities, including situations where foot protection might not be a primary focus, such as fishing. Socks with proper support can enhance performance by preventing both long and short-term side effects, such as foot pain, injuries, and discomfort.
Jonathan Kelley expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I'm thrilled to join forces with Thorlo. Having premium socks is crucial for maintaining focus and endurance on the water!" Thorlo is equally excited about the collaboration and looks forward to supporting Jonathan Kelley as he continues to make waves in the competitive Bass Fishing scene.
Jonathan Kelley, a full-time professional angler, has ascended through the ranks, solidifying his presence in the competitive world of Bass Fishing. His remarkable achievements include qualifying for the Bassmaster Elite Series in 2022 and earning the Bassmaster Open AOY Northern Division title in 2021.
In addition to his inspiring tournament qualifications, Jonathan has demonstrated exceptional leadership by expanding the Coastal Carolina University fishing team. Given the demanding nature of Bass Fishing, quality footwear is crucial to withstanding the elements. Thorlo's high-performance socks, engineered to reduce pain, blisters, and moisture, perfectly complement Jonathan's need for comfort, warmth and durability during long hours on the water.
Thorlo's partnership with Jonathan aims to highlight the importance of wearing the right socks in all daily activities, including situations where foot protection might not be a primary focus, such as fishing. Socks with proper support can enhance performance by preventing both long and short-term side effects, such as foot pain, injuries, and discomfort.
Jonathan Kelley expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I'm thrilled to join forces with Thorlo. Having premium socks is crucial for maintaining focus and endurance on the water!" Thorlo is equally excited about the collaboration and looks forward to supporting Jonathan Kelley as he continues to make waves in the competitive Bass Fishing scene.
Contact
ThorloContact
Johnny Russo
514-381-7687 x 400
thorlo.com
Johnny Russo
514-381-7687 x 400
thorlo.com
Categories