Shavonne Reed is Officially a BOSS with Purpose

Local entrepreneur Shavonne Reed has been awarded the "Invest in Progress" grant. Despite her strong entrepreneurial spirit, Reed encountered numerous hurdles in maintaining a business poised for growth. With the invaluable assistance and support from the BOSS Network, Sage, and Hello Alice, she will overcome these challenges. This achievement is particularly significant as it underscores the persistent challenges faced by Black female-owned businesses, despite their immense potential.