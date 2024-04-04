Emerald Sounds Launches New Instructional Seminars
2024 Sessions are now open for enrollment.
Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emerald Sounds kickstarts 2024 by announcing the launch of new seminars dedicated to expanding the knowledge of the ins and outs of the music industry. The sessions touch on many different topics such as releasing, distributing, and licensing, and are open for enrollment at www.emeraldsounds.com/contact
Free consultations are also available to prospective clients who wish to learn more, and establish the best game plan for their projects.
Born in 2019, Emerald Sounds operates in the United States and Europe with an innovative, ever-expanding business model. The team is committed to facilitating international partnerships and communications by providing connections to any professional or business across the world.
The services offered include professional representations, translations, promotion, and ongoing correspondence.
Emerald Sounds is also a multi-genre record label offering production services and distribution through a wide range of partners and major labels.
Get in touch today to learn more and to sign up for a free consultation or seminar.
Maria G. D'Amico
917-705-0292
www.emeraldsounds.com
