Congressman Mark Green to Give the 2024 Commencement Address at Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College is pleased to announce that Representative Mark Green will deliver the Commencement Address for the PHC Class of 2024. “Our goal at Patrick Henry College is to equip young leaders who will lead for the glory of God and the good of those who follow,” says PHC President, Jack W. Haye. “Rep. Green embodies these principles as he serves on Capitol Hill with both conviction and humility.”
About Representative Green
Green first took the oath of office to represent the 7th District of Tennessee in Congress on January 3, 2019, and now serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and as a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Green grew up on a dirt road in Mississippi. A graduate of West Point, Mark served in the Army for 24 years, first as a ranger infantry officer, and then as a physician. He came to Tennessee on his last assignment as the flight surgeon for the premier special operations aviation regiment. As a Night Stalker, Green served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in the War on Terror. His most memorable mission was the capture of Saddam Hussein during which he interviewed Hussein for six hours. The encounter is detailed in his book, "A Night with Saddam."
Following his military service, Mark founded, grew, and sold a successful healthcare company. Dr. Green firmly believes that “to whom much has been given, much will be expected,” so in 2011, he formed Two Rivers Medical Foundation. The foundation conducted medical mission trips and ran free clinics throughout Tennessee.
In 2012, Green won the election to the Tennessee State Senate and championed legislation to support veterans, law enforcement, teachers, and small businesses. His most noteworthy legislation was a bill that repealed Tennessee’s tax on investment income. In the nation’s history, only two states have ever repealed any form of an income tax. He subsequently won the National Federation of Independent Businesses Guardian of Small Business award and numerous other recognitions.
Congressman Green is a man whose faith informs every aspect of his life. He and his wife Camilla are blessed with two adult children.
About Patrick Henry College
Patrick Henry College exists to glorify God by challenging the status quo in higher education, lifting high both faith and reason within a rigorous academic environment; thereby preserving for posterity the ideals behind the “noble experiment in ordered liberty” that is the foundation of America.
Founded just 24 years ago, PHC is already numbered among the top colleges and universities in the nation. PHC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and prepares its graduates to make an immediate and enduring impact “for Christ and for Liberty.”
The unique fusion of three distinctives sets Patrick Henry College apart from any other college in the world.
1. High Academic Rigor
2. Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding
3. Unwavering Biblical Worldview
