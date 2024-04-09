Congressman Mark Green to Give the 2024 Commencement Address at Patrick Henry College

Patrick Henry College is pleased to announce that Representative Mark Green will deliver the Commencement Address for the PHC Class of 2024. “Our goal at Patrick Henry College is to equip young leaders who will lead for the glory of God and the good of those who follow,” says PHC President, Jack W. Haye. “Rep. Green embodies these principles as he serves on Capitol Hill with both conviction and humility.”