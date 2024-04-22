New Book by Denis Beausejour Offers Ancient Antidote for Workplace Burnout

The Biggest Idea Ever by former P&G VP Denis Beauséjour. Trade Anxiety, Fear, and Burnout for Peace, Purpose, and Significance. Through his own story and the stories of others, Denis shows readers how to build a healthy multi-generational family, a robust paradigm for meaningful work, and the foundational character traits needed to finish strong. He also lays out a proven path to encourage others and help them chart their own journey. Endorsed by authors including Dr. Henry Cloud.