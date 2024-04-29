Principled Technologies Compares the Security Features in Dell, HP, and Lenovo PC Systems
This research study used materials each OEM has made public to look for 10 security features and determined that Dell provides more of these features than either HP or Lenovo.
Durham, NC, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The cost of security breaches is extremely high, making security features an important consideration for decision-makers in the market for PCs. One might assume that prominent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) provide uniform offerings in this area and that an organization’s data would be equally secure regardless of which OEM’s systems it purchases.
To investigate this assumption, Principled Technologies used marketing claims and feature documentation from three manufacturers—Dell, HP, and Lenovo—to look for 10 security features in the following categories:
· Support for monitoring solutions
· BIOS security and protection features
· Microsoft Intune management
· Remote management
The report concludes, “Based on our research using publicly available materials, it appears that Dell supports nine of the ten PC security features we investigated, HP supports six of them, and Lenovo supports three features.”
To read the report, visit https://facts.pt/kKlReE6.
To investigate this assumption, Principled Technologies used marketing claims and feature documentation from three manufacturers—Dell, HP, and Lenovo—to look for 10 security features in the following categories:
· Support for monitoring solutions
· BIOS security and protection features
· Microsoft Intune management
· Remote management
The report concludes, “Based on our research using publicly available materials, it appears that Dell supports nine of the ten PC security features we investigated, HP supports six of them, and Lenovo supports three features.”
To read the report, visit https://facts.pt/kKlReE6.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories