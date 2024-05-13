Mommy's Bail Out Program: Community Collaboration Frees Incarcerated Mothers in Time for Mother's Day
In a heartwarming show of community support, Mommy's Bail Out program, led by RE Entry One Inc. and partners, freed five incarcerated mothers for Mother's Day at TGK jail in Miami-Dade. With $4,000 raised through social media, the initiative provided essentials and transportation, addressing bail needs and broader justice issues. Similar support for fathers is planned for Father's Day.
Miami, FL, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility (TGK) in the Doral area of Miami-Dade County witnessed a transformative event as the Mommy's Bail Out program successfully secured the release of five mothers just in time for Mother's Day.
Collaborating organizations including RE Entry One Inc., Florida Justice Center, Greater Saint Paul AME Church (Coconut Grove, Fl), and Mz. Bee's Bail Bonds rallied together, leveraging the power of social media to fundraise for the initiative. With collective efforts, they raised approximately four thousand dollars demonstrating a profound commitment to addressing the plight of incarcerated mothers.
Giovanni Sairras, founder, and executive director of RE Entry One Inc., emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Far too many mothers are sitting in jail with no one able to bond them out. Many of them are from low income communities and are charged with low-level offenses. They are also presumed innocent. We wanted to make sure to help as many mothers as possible make it home in time for Mother's Day."
The collaborative welcomed the freed mothers outside TGK correctional center with open arms, presenting them with flowers, food, refreshments, and gift bags sponsored by RE Entry One Inc., which contained essential hygiene provisions.
Additionally, each mother received a bouquet of flowers upon release and was provided with complimentary Uber and Lyft rides home, ensuring their safe return to their families.
The impact of the Mommy's Bail Out program extends beyond mere liberation; it signifies a commitment to supporting these mothers beyond their release. Legal assistance will be provided to the bonded-out mothers through the collaborative, underscoring a holistic approach to reintegration into society.
According to criminal justice statistics, Miami-Dade County has seen a disproportionate number of mothers incarcerated, often for low-level offenses. This initiative sheds light on the systemic issues within the criminal justice system and underscores the urgent need for reform to ensure fair treatment and opportunities for rehabilitation.
As the community celebrates Mother's Day, the success of the Mommy's Bail Out program serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity, demonstrating the power of collective action in effecting positive change.
Plans are already underway for a similar program to support fathers in time for Father's Day, further exemplifying the commitment of these organizations to promote justice and reunification within families.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
RE Entry One Inc. Phone: (305) 990-4387 Email: info@reentryone.org Website: https://www.reentryone.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reentryoneinc?igsh=MWFnYThidnZ5MjZocw==
About RE Entry One Inc.:
RE Entry One Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Miami, Florida, dedicated to providing support to people returning home from incarceration. Their mission is to tackle Florida’s recidivism crisis by providing comprehensive reentry services to returning citizens throughout South Florida.
About Florida Justice Center (FLJC):
Florida Justice Center (FLJC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit legal aid organization that provides free and low-cost services to low-income people in Florida to help them overcome barriers caused by criminal legal system involvement.www.fljc.org/about-us/
Contact
Group photo outside of TGK Correctional Facility-Miami, FL
Nonprofit leaders and volunteers in group photo outside of TGK jail in Miami during Mommy's Bailout Event.
