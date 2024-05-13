Mommy's Bail Out Program: Community Collaboration Frees Incarcerated Mothers in Time for Mother's Day

In a heartwarming show of community support, Mommy's Bail Out program, led by RE Entry One Inc. and partners, freed five incarcerated mothers for Mother's Day at TGK jail in Miami-Dade. With $4,000 raised through social media, the initiative provided essentials and transportation, addressing bail needs and broader justice issues. Similar support for fathers is planned for Father's Day.