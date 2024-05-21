Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before.
Huskie Tools, a revered American manufacturer located near the “city of big shoulders” in Chicago, Illinois, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary SLA Series, setting a new benchmark in utility lineman equipment. With a legacy spanning nearly half a century, Huskie Tools has remained at the forefront of innovation, catering to the needs of utility workers who are the true “warriors of the weather and wire.”
Crafted with precision and designed for performance, each SLA tool boasts a range of key features to elevate your workflow:
Auto-Retract with Jog & Hold Trigger: Experience seamless operation & precise control like never before.
25% Faster: Say goodbye to downtime with our lightning-fast models, ensuring you get the job done quicker than ever.
Lighter, Compact Design: Enjoy enhanced maneuverability and ease of use, even in tight spaces.
Steel Hydraulics: Built to last, our tools are engineered with durability and dependability at their core.
Unique to Huskie Tools is the “Power to Choose” battery platforms, Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power.
Huskie Tools has earned its reputation as the premier provider of battery-powered cutting and crimping tools, empowering utility linemen across North America. From distribution to transmission, substation, and maintenance to disaster recovery, Huskie Tools has made it their mission to equip linemen with the tools they need to excel.
"Our commitment to excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries of technology," remarked Dan Voss, Director of Business Development at Huskie Tools. "With the launch of our new SLA Series, we are once again raising the bar by delivering tools that are not only innovative and powerful but also prioritize safety and ergonomics" while being 25% faster.
"Our aim with the SLA Series was to create tools that enable linemen to work smarter, not harder," explained Greg Holmes, Director of Marketing at Huskie Tools. "Through extensive research, lineman interviews and collaboration with industry professionals, we've engineered tools that meet the evolving needs of linemen, ensuring they have the 'power to choose' the right equipment for every job in today’s new energy world."
Huskie Tools takes pride in offering the largest selection of field-tested products compatible with the most popular lithium-ion battery platforms, including Milwaukee M-18® and Makita®. Backed by a nationwide distribution network and factory-authorized service centers, Huskie Tools guarantees both performance and peace of mind for linemen.
"Power On Linemen!" exclaimed Holmes, encapsulating the spirit of resilience and determination that defines utility workers. "At Huskie Tools, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing linemen with world-class equipment that empowers them to overcome any challenge they may face."
With nearly five decades of industry experience, Huskie Tools continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the utility sector. For linemen seeking the best-in-class equipment backed by unmatched expertise, Huskie Tools is the ultimate destination.
Experience the future of lineman tools today. Visit Huskie Tools online at HuskieTools.com/SLA and discover why innovation has been synonymous with the name Huskie for generations.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Gregory Holmes, Marketing Director, Huskie Tools
gholmes@huskietools.com
(630) 267-7595
About Huskie Tools
Huskie Tools is a leading manufacturer of battery-powered cutting and crimping tools, serving utility linemen across North America for nearly 50 years. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and performance, Huskie Tools has earned a reputation as the go-to choice for linemen seeking state-of-the-art equipment. For more information, visit HuskieTools.com.
Gregory Holmes
630-267-7595
www.huskietools.com
Greg Holmes
Marketing Director
Phone: 630-485-2270
Corporate: 800-860-6170
Email: gholmes@huskietools.com
