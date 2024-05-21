Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools

Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before.