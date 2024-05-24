Social App SoulChill Reports Rapid Growth in Turkey and the Middle East
Beijing, China, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SoulChill, a social entertainment app, reports significant growth in user engagement following a series of successful campaigns on Instagram and TikTok. The campaigns, targeting Turkey and the Middle East, showcased the app's potential to build community and encourage creative interaction.
In Turkey, SoulChill's Instagram campaign, featuring collaborations with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), achieved over 1.3 million views. The app's official Turkish Instagram account saw substantial growth, increasing from 300 followers to over 63,300 in just five days.
The "SoulChill Voice" event, launched on TikTok, resonated strongly with users, generating nearly 7 million views and close to 100,000 interactions. Notably, one video was featured on the TikTok Trends Turkey homepage, garnering nearly three million views and prompting widespread local discussion. Across Turkey and the Middle East, the "SoulChill Voice" campaign, supported by numerous KOLs, achieved a combined total of over 10 million views.
These initiatives demonstrate SoulChill's commitment to fostering a dynamic and interactive online community. The app offers users a platform to share experiences, participate in engaging events, and connect with others who share their interests.
In Turkey, SoulChill's Instagram campaign, featuring collaborations with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), achieved over 1.3 million views. The app's official Turkish Instagram account saw substantial growth, increasing from 300 followers to over 63,300 in just five days.
The "SoulChill Voice" event, launched on TikTok, resonated strongly with users, generating nearly 7 million views and close to 100,000 interactions. Notably, one video was featured on the TikTok Trends Turkey homepage, garnering nearly three million views and prompting widespread local discussion. Across Turkey and the Middle East, the "SoulChill Voice" campaign, supported by numerous KOLs, achieved a combined total of over 10 million views.
These initiatives demonstrate SoulChill's commitment to fostering a dynamic and interactive online community. The app offers users a platform to share experiences, participate in engaging events, and connect with others who share their interests.
Contact
SoulchillContact
Qi Kunpeng
+8615901167754
https://www.soulchill.live/
Qi Kunpeng
+8615901167754
https://www.soulchill.live/
Categories