Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley
San Jose, CA, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Shanfield, founder and President of the Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield - Immigration Defense PC (DSID), has been recognized by Forbes Advisor Legal as one of the Top 10 Immigration Lawyers in San Jose. Significantly, Mr. Shanfield is just one of two attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with headquarters in Silicon Valley. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Mr. Shanfield's extensive background in immigration law and human rights protection, both overseas and in the United States.
Daniel Shanfield's four-decade career includes serving as legal services manager with the U.S. Refugee Program in Europe, deployment in Central Asia as a migration advisor to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and serving with the U.S. Department of Justice as a federal immigration trial attorney. In his private practice, Mr. Shanfield has successfully defended hundreds of immigrant families in highly complex green card and U.S. citizenship matters.
Notable Facts and Recognitions:
· Past Chair, Santa Clara Valley Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association
· Past Chair, Immigration Law Committee, Santa Clara County Bar Association
· Past Member of the Legal Advisory Board of the Stanford Law School Immigrants’ Rights Clinic
· Consulate General of Mexico Designated Legal Assistance Program Attorney
· Congressional Witness on the Rights of Child Asylum Seekers
Practice Areas:
· Legal Residency Defense for Crimes, Immigration and Marriage Fraud and Other Serious Immigration Law Violations
· Naturalization Defense for Crimes and Other Eligibility Issues
· Asylum and Refugee Protection
· Deportation Defense for Detained Non-Citizens and Waivers of Inadmissibility
· Humanitarian Protection for Immigrant Victims of Crime and Domestic Violence
This recognition by Forbes further solidifies Mr. Shanfield’s position as a top immigration lawyer in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California immigration legal community.
Contact
Pedro Espinosa
408-275-6565
www.immigration-defense.com
