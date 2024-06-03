Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students - $10,000 Presented to Two Seniors by Brian J. Mcintyre
Since 2000, Brian McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, has given 94 scholarships to graduating seniors of Collingswood High School, in New Jersey.
Columbia, MD, June 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., awarded two scholarships totaling $10,000 to Collingswood High School seniors. They were announced at the Annual Academic Awards event on May 23, 2024. The scholarship program, established by McIntyre in honor of his parents, George and Joan McIntyre, recognizes students for their academic achievements and community service.
The 2024 scholarship recipients are Aye Thinzar Htin Aung and Daniel Heredia.
"We are honored to participate in Collingswood High School’s Academic Awards program each year. Our recipients have impressive accomplishments – both academically and through their community service. We wish all of the graduates success during the next exciting phase of their academic journey," stated Brian McIntyre.
Since its inception in 2000, the McIntyre Scholarship program has awarded $470,000 in financial support, focusing on the fields of science, healthcare, and software technology.
About Brian J. McIntyre
Brian J. McIntyre, a 1976 graduate of Collingswood High School, founded HR technology firms Working Concepts and WorkStrategy, both based in Maryland. He also launched Project VisionShare, a non-profit created to assist Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and provided endowments to Howard Community College in Columbia, MD, for their entrepreneurial center.
Media Contact:
Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020
laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com
The 2024 scholarship recipients are Aye Thinzar Htin Aung and Daniel Heredia.
"We are honored to participate in Collingswood High School’s Academic Awards program each year. Our recipients have impressive accomplishments – both academically and through their community service. We wish all of the graduates success during the next exciting phase of their academic journey," stated Brian McIntyre.
Since its inception in 2000, the McIntyre Scholarship program has awarded $470,000 in financial support, focusing on the fields of science, healthcare, and software technology.
About Brian J. McIntyre
Brian J. McIntyre, a 1976 graduate of Collingswood High School, founded HR technology firms Working Concepts and WorkStrategy, both based in Maryland. He also launched Project VisionShare, a non-profit created to assist Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and provided endowments to Howard Community College in Columbia, MD, for their entrepreneurial center.
Media Contact:
Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020
laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com
Contact
WorkStrategy, Inc.Contact
Brian McIntyre
410-715-1020
https://www.workstrategy.com/
Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020 or laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com
Brian McIntyre
410-715-1020
https://www.workstrategy.com/
Laura Jacobsen, 410.715.1020 or laura.jacobsen@workstrategy.com
Categories