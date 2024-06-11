Telarus SolutionVue™ Extends Guided Sales Discovery to Include Artificial Intelligence
New Module provides Technology Advisors with the industry’s first Artificial Intelligence Assessment for Customer Experience, Cloud, and Generative AI Applications.
Sandy, UT, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, a leading technology services distributor (TSD), today unveiled the latest module for Telarus SolutionVue™ - the AI Quick Solution Assessment (QSA). SolutionVue is an intelligent assessment platform that quickly matches customers’ short- and long-term priorities with technologies from a knowledge base of certified Telarus suppliers, removing the guesswork from initial sales conversations. The AI QSA provides technology advisors with self-guided discovery for existing and prospective customers in all the following AI areas:
- Customer self-service chatbots
- Real-time agent assist and knowledge suggestions for contact center agents
- Agent coaching and quality management for contact center managers
- Accent matching and auto-redaction
- Contact center performance insights and analytics
- Outbound communication management and automation
- Generative AI and intelligent business intelligence popular GTP engines (OpenAI, Gemini, Copilot, & Bedrock)
“We’re excited to use the new AI QSA with our customers,” said Brandon Ivey, Managing Partner of EVOK Technologies, a Telarus technology advisor. “The automation ensures we’re asking the right AI questions throughout our discovery call to acquire the information necessary to address the customer’s AI automation, insight, and efficiency needs. We plan to use it extensively to grow our new AI consulting funnel.”
“We’re excited to see the huge uptick in the success our advisors are having as a result of SolutionVue and see it as a key technology that differentiates them in the marketplace,” said Nate Juraschek, SVP of Product Development for Telarus. “Artificial Intelligence is something most advisors want to talk to their customers about but lack the knowledge and approach to do so. Like our other SolutionVue modules, advisors who use the tool in their customer discussions are qualifying, registering, and closing more new business.”
SolutionVue™ AI QSA is now available to all active technology advisors through the Telarus Agent Back Office, a management application with over 4,000 users worldwide. It is the fourth QSA addition to SolutionVue, joining the existing Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Contact Center QSA’s.
For more information about SolutionVue and the AI QSA, please visit www.telarus.com/tools/solutionvue.
About Telarus:
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
Media Contact:
Telarus PR
pr@telarus.com
