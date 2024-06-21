Juneteenth Business Conference Featured Media Panel and Inspiring Keynote on Adversity by Longhorn Jeremy Hills, Elite Trainer/Entrepreneur
Discover insights from the Juneteenth Business Conference, featuring a dynamic media panel emphasizing the importance of credible journalism and a keynote by former UT Longhorn Jeremy Hills. Hills, now an elite trainer, shared his journey overcoming adversity, inspired by his mother’s influence. The event underscored the significance of ethical reporting and resilience in navigating challenges for personal and professional growth.
Austin, TX, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The third annual Black X Conference, hosted by the African American Leadership Institute (AALI), featured a dynamic media panel and an inspiring keynote speech by Jeremy Hills, making it an impactful event for all attendees. The business conference, held as part of Juneteenth recognition, took place at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.
An important part of the conference was the media panel, which featured representatives from television, print and digital media. The panel discussed ways that the new media landscape could be effectively navigated regardless of the industry, and they discussed the importance of following honest journalists to stay informed with accurate facts. Emphasizing the need for ethical journalism, the panelists encouraged attendees to remain open to learning new perspectives and to prioritize integrity in their media consumption.
Jeremy Hills, a former University of Texas football player, delivered a powerful keynote speech on overcoming adversity. After breaking his leg his senior year, Jeremy developed a passion for Strength & Conditioning. Following a stint in medical device sales, he dedicated himself to becoming the renowned performance coach he is today. "Overcoming adversity means ensuring all your actions are pure and selfless, as this is the only way for everything to fall into its perfect place. The work comes first. In life, just like in fitness, the greatest goals lie beyond the challenges. Embrace the struggle, set your plan, and then GO," said Hills.
Jeremy shared his personal journey, recounting how his father left when he was six years old and his brother's imprisonment when he was twelve. Through these challenges, the unwavering support from his mother, who was sitting in the audience, fueled his determination to succeed. He emphasized the profound influence she had on him, turning adversity into strength. His message to the audience was clear: never give up, no matter the obstacles.
Jeremy Hills is an ambitious visionary who trains NFL and NCAA athletes in preparation for their upcoming seasons. He has taught performance training to exercise physiologists and physiotherapists in seven countries across the globe.
The Black X Conference is part of the African American Leadership Institute’s mission to equip exceptional leaders with the tools to improve lives locally, nationally, and globally. Through their programming, they continue to celebrate the achievements of African American professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders, providing a platform for empowerment and growth.
For more information, please visit blackxconference.com.
Marcia Williams
512-585-6092
www.aaliaustin.org/
