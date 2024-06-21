Juneteenth Business Conference Featured Media Panel and Inspiring Keynote on Adversity by Longhorn Jeremy Hills, Elite Trainer/Entrepreneur

Discover insights from the Juneteenth Business Conference, featuring a dynamic media panel emphasizing the importance of credible journalism and a keynote by former UT Longhorn Jeremy Hills. Hills, now an elite trainer, shared his journey overcoming adversity, inspired by his mother’s influence. The event underscored the significance of ethical reporting and resilience in navigating challenges for personal and professional growth.