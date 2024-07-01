GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Experiential Learning Center Invites the Community to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with a Day of Giving
Delray Beach, FL, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Experiential Learning Center (GBDCEI) is thrilled to announce its 10th Anniversary celebration with a Day of Giving, offering multiple ways for the community to show their love, support and make a difference.
Join the $10 Campaign: June 29 - July 10
Starting June 29, GBDCEI launched an Online Giving Challenge with the $10 Campaign.
This is a perfect opportunity for everyone to participate by donating $10 and challenging their friends and colleagues to do the same. The group with the highest donations will be rewarded with a special gift. Donations can be made online https://shorturl.at/x38K9 or mail your check or money order today to GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute 1500 Gateway Blvd #220 Boynton Beach, FL 33426.
Dine at Wood & Fire, Delray Beach July 9
Enjoy a tasty lunch or dinner while making a positive impact! On July 9, whether dineing in or taking out a meal from the Wood and Fire in Delray Beach, supporters are not just getting delicious food, but 10% of each bill will be donated to GBDCEI. To ensure all contributions counts, click, download please show the support card to a server. https://shorturl.at/N7J0A
Celebrity Bartender Challenge, Delray Beach July 9
The fun does not stop there. Join GBDCEI for the Celebrity Bartender Challenge at Wood & Fire, Delray Beach, on July 9 from 6 PM to 9 PM for an evening of fun, excitement, and generous giving. Cheer on local celebrities as they compete to earn the most tips. 10% of sales during the event will be donated to GBDCEI to support youth and homeless outreach programs.
Can’t attend? Support a bartender here: https://shorturl.at/2DyTG
“We would like a minimum of 2000 people to donate a minimum of $10 between June 26 and July 10,” said Annette Gray Founder and President of GBDCEI.
The funds will be used to fund the following:
1. Cash prizes for the winners of our Young Entrepreneurs Challenge
2. School supplies for teachers and students distributed during our July 27, 2024 Christmas in July event.
3. Homeless outreach personal hygiene kits
4. 2024 Young Entrepreneurs Gala
5. New home for GBDCEI
About GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute:
The GBDC Experiential Learning Center is dedicated to providing innovative learning experiences that foster personal and professional growth. Over the past decade, we have positively impacted countless individuals through our programs and initiatives. Our 10th Anniversary is a celebration of our achievements and a testament to the unwavering support of our community under the leadership of Annette Gray.
About GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute:
The GBDC Experiential Learning Center is dedicated to providing innovative learning experiences that foster personal and professional growth. Over the past decade, we have positively impacted countless individuals through our programs and initiatives. Our 10th Anniversary is a celebration of our achievements and a testament to the unwavering support of our community under the leadership of Annette Gray.
