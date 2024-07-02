CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind.
Los Angeles, CA, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For more than a century, racing has provided a launch pad for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles, and a way to build a fanbase around the world.
To illustrate Cadillac's commitment to performance, the brand collaborated with CRASH Jewelry to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing Steel in original General Motors colors.
Two styles are available in Black Raven and Chartreuse Metallic Paint - the Blackwing Icon Cuff and the V-Performance Pattern Cuff. Each design consists of a limited edition run of only 75 pieces.
Using emerging laser technology, CRASH Jewelry's innovative designs are created through a process that selectively preserves and highlights the original General Motors colors. The Blackwing Icon Cuff depicts the repeating logo pattern that, at first glance, resembles a tire tread.
As its name indicates, the V-Performance Pattern Cuff portrays just that but in both colors as a double cuff.
The Cadillac wordmark is engraved inside every cuff, along with a custom CRASH Jewelry VIN, and a serial number to denote its position in the exclusive series.
Both Blackwing Cuffs can be found on the V-Series 20th Anniversary Collection website.
About CRASH Jewelry:
CRASH Jewelry is the brainchild of jewelry artist and metalsmith Christi Schimpke, who was inspired when she relocated her jewelry studio to her husband's collision repair facility to make wearable art from discarded luxury vehicle body panels. Every item retains the original factory paint and provenance.
Contact
Christi Schimpke
310-415-6064
www.crashjewelry.com
