Morningbird Space Corporation Announces Release of Its Revolutionary 3D Printer Backed by NASA
The Electronic Alchemy eforge series 3.1 is a revolutionary 3D printer capable of creating fully functional electronic devices. The printer was supported by NASA SBIR/STTR and is ready for pre-order. Sensors, circuits, elements, wearable tech, biotechnology, rapid prototyping, and much more is capable with the proprietary filaments from this groundbreaking FDM machine.
Victoria, TX, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Morningbird Space Corporation (www.morningbirdspace.com) announces the release of its revolutionary electronic 3D printer, the Electronic Alchemy eforge series 3.1, that is capable of printing functional electronic devices on demand. The development and commercialization of this groundbreaking additive manufacturing technology was backed by a series of STTR and SBIR contracts with NASA and a research partnership with Alabama A&M University's AAMU-RISE Foundation.
This advancement signifies a major leap in additive manufacturing technology by enabling the on-demand printing of electronics by use of multi-tool, multi-material 3D printing, in a fusion deposition modeling (FDM) machine. This capability holds immense promise across various industries, from aerospace, to biomedical technology, to dental and medical devices, to rapid prototyping, to DoD, and others.
Morningbird Space Corporation's eforge 3D printer operates on cutting-edge principles that utilizes its proprietary printing process, material filaments, and slicing process (U.S. patent #11,299,642). Morningbird is also credited with 3D printing the world's first diode and transistor on an FDM machine (LINK).
“The Electronic Alchemy eforge series 3.1 represents dedication by our team to make science fiction science reality,” says Morningbird Space founder and co-inventor of the eforge, Dr. Chance M. Glenn.
“NASA’s support through SBIR/STTR contracts, represents the United States’ commitment to innovation and commercialization, at its finest. The launch of our electronic 3D printer is a clear representation of this.”
Selected Applications:
Education: Enables hands-on STEM learning, and the prototyping, and sharing of electronic devices among K12 - Higher Education institutions, students, and Maker Spaces. Students can design and fabricate functional prototypes like sensors, actuators, and circuitry.
Dental and Medical Devices: Offers the potential to create custom electronic devices such as smart dental appliances or wearable medical sensors tailored to individual patient needs. This could revolutionize personalized healthcare solutions.
Manufacturing: Facilitates rapid prototyping and production of complex electronic components and devices, streamlining the development process and reducing time-to-market for new products.
Military Defense: Supports the creation of lightweight, integrated electronic systems for military applications, including sensors, communication devices, and unmanned vehicles. This enhances operational efficiency and capability.
Aerospace: Enables the fabrication of lightweight, durable electronic components for spacecraft and satellites, contributing to advancements in space exploration, propulsion, tourism, satellite, and spacecraft technology.
Consumer Electronics: Allows for the customization and production of smart devices, wearable technology, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices with embedded electronics, meeting diverse consumer needs.
Morningbird Space Corporation's support from NASA underscores the reliability and advanced nature of this technology, promising significant advancements across multiple sectors. Morningbird Space Corporation remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with multi-material 3D printing technology, towards higher resolution printing, expansion of materials, and improved speed.
The printer is available for pre-order. For more information about Morningbird Space Corporation and our cutting edge technologies, please visit www.morningbirdspace.com or contact us at info@morningbirdspace.com
Morningbird Space Corporation is a pioneering Space technology company whose mission is to empower humanity’s journey to the stars by developing groundbreaking technology, performing cutting edge science, and pursuing the limitless possibilities of Space. With technology development areas in additive manufacturing, advanced propulsion, autonomous construction, and interplanetary transport, Morningbird Space aspires to lead the way in shaping this future by harnessing innovation, sustainability, and adaptability in space technology.
Media Contact:
Carlton Glenn - Director of Sales
Morningbird Space Corporation
carlton.glenn@morningbirdspace.com
www.morningbirdspace.com
morningbirdspace.com/eforge
