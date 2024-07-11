Morningbird Space Corporation Announces Release of Its Revolutionary 3D Printer Backed by NASA

The Electronic Alchemy eforge series 3.1 is a revolutionary 3D printer capable of creating fully functional electronic devices. The printer was supported by NASA SBIR/STTR and is ready for pre-order. Sensors, circuits, elements, wearable tech, biotechnology, rapid prototyping, and much more is capable with the proprietary filaments from this groundbreaking FDM machine.